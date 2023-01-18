UAE Quartet Partners up on CCM Pilot Project

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralizes carbon dioxide (CO2) within rock formations found in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The project, due to commence in January 2023, will use 44.01’s Earthshot prize-winning Carbon Capture and Mineralization (CCM) technology to eliminate CO2 from the atmosphere. It will be the first CCM project by an energy company in the Middle East.

“Across ADNOC we are committed to finding new ways to decarbonize our operations, while meeting our responsibility to supply vital energy to the world. As the first energy company in the region to run a carbon-negative project of this kind, this pilot marks the latest step in our $15 billion investment into projects that will reduce our carbon footprint and help us achieve our Net Zero by 2050 ambition,” Sophie Hildebrand, Chief Technology Officer at ADNOC said.

Fujairah has been selected for this pilot due to its abundance of peridotite, a form of rock that naturally reacts with CO2 to mineralize it.

“We are proud to support ADNOC and our other partners to catalyze this natural process with 44.01’s technology. Success here could pave the way to help us make a significant contribution towards the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” adds Muhammad Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

In this pilot, CO2 will be captured from the air, dissolved in seawater, and then injected into peridotite formations deep underground, where it will mineralize – ensuring that it cannot escape back into the atmosphere.

“Removing CO2 from the atmosphere is vital if we are to halt and ultimately reverse climate change. Unlike CO2 storage, mineralization removes CO2 permanently by turning it into rock, minimizing the need for long-term monitoring and insurance. This pilot will enable us to test our technology at scale, on our way to offering a safe, cost-effective, natural solution for eliminating captured CO2 internationally,” Talal Hasan, Founder and CEO of 44.01, said.

The project will be powered by solar energy supplied by Masdar. A successful pilot would open the possibility of mineralizing billions of tons of captured CO2 across the region.

