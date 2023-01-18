UAE Quartet Partners up on CCM Pilot Project
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralizes carbon dioxide (CO2) within rock formations found in the Emirate of Fujairah.
The project, due to commence in January 2023, will use 44.01’s Earthshot prize-winning Carbon Capture and Mineralization (CCM) technology to eliminate CO2 from the atmosphere. It will be the first CCM project by an energy company in the Middle East.
“Across ADNOC we are committed to finding new ways to decarbonize our operations, while meeting our responsibility to supply vital energy to the world. As the first energy company in the region to run a carbon-negative project of this kind, this pilot marks the latest step in our $15 billion investment into projects that will reduce our carbon footprint and help us achieve our Net Zero by 2050 ambition,” Sophie Hildebrand, Chief Technology Officer at ADNOC said.
Fujairah has been selected for this pilot due to its abundance of peridotite, a form of rock that naturally reacts with CO2 to mineralize it.
“We are proud to support ADNOC and our other partners to catalyze this natural process with 44.01’s technology. Success here could pave the way to help us make a significant contribution towards the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” adds Muhammad Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.
In this pilot, CO2 will be captured from the air, dissolved in seawater, and then injected into peridotite formations deep underground, where it will mineralize – ensuring that it cannot escape back into the atmosphere.
“Removing CO2 from the atmosphere is vital if we are to halt and ultimately reverse climate change. Unlike CO2 storage, mineralization removes CO2 permanently by turning it into rock, minimizing the need for long-term monitoring and insurance. This pilot will enable us to test our technology at scale, on our way to offering a safe, cost-effective, natural solution for eliminating captured CO2 internationally,” Talal Hasan, Founder and CEO of 44.01, said.
The project will be powered by solar energy supplied by Masdar. A successful pilot would open the possibility of mineralizing billions of tons of captured CO2 across the region.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Six Trends Set To Dominate Offshore Wind Sector In 2023
- Why Are Gasoline Prices Creeping Up?
- Several Key Narratives Continue to Develop in Libya
- NTSB Makes Preliminary Report On Fatal GoM Helicopter Accident
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Aramco Acquires Trading Arm of USA Refiner Motiva
- Prelude FLNG Loads Out First Cargo Since Fire
- Aker Solutions Scores Work On TotalEnergies' Lapa South-West
- Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up
- Where Is the Henry Hub Gas Price Heading?
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery