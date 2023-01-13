UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President
The United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be held in Dubai later this year.
Al Jaber is also the UAE’s special envoy on climate change and key to the OPEC member’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The UAE was the first nation in the oil- and gas-rich Persian Gulf to set such a target.
COP28 will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. The president has a crucial role in setting the agenda and forging a consensus among the different nations.
Bigger Say
The UAE and neighboring Saudi Arabia have argued that oil-producing companies and states should be given a bigger say in global climate talks. They’ve also blamed the surge in fossil fuel prices in the past two years partly on western nations discouraging investments in new projects.
The UAE will “take an inclusive approach that engages all stakeholders from the public and private sector,” al Jaber said in a statement. “The UAE is well-positioned to build bridges, foster consensus and bring the world together in one shared mission to keep 1.5C alive,” he said, referring to the ambition of capping global warming by that amount.
Al Jaber’s appointment may be controversial for many in the climate world because he is chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. The company pumps almost all the crude in the UAE, which produces about 3.2 million barrels a day.
He will remain CEO of Adnoc, according to people familiar with the matter.
Al Jaber is also chairman of the UAE’s biggest renewable-energy company, Masdar. The Abu Dhabi-based firm can produce 20 gigawatts of clean power and plans to invest billions of dollars to increase its capacity to 100 gigawatts globally this decade. That’s about double the renewable-energy that the UK is able to produce today.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the UAE’s ruler, Mohammed bin Zayed. Egypt hosted last year’s COP27 summit and it made its foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, president.
--With assistance from Nayla Razzouk.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
- China Re-Opening Has An Upside But Did Not Start With A Bang
- Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
- Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days' Time?
- Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
- BP Starts Construction Of New Utility-Scale Solar Project In Ohio
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- Shale Worker Pay Growth Slows
- Winter Heat Wave Offers Reprieve From Energy Crunch - For Now
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Venezuela Oil Exports Fall Despite Iranian Help
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Canada Adds 100+ Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023