UAE LNG Exports via Gulf Press On

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is pushing on with liquefied natural gas exports from its Persian Gulf plant, even as renewed hostilities in the region force producers to curb visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is pushing on with liquefied natural gas exports from its Persian Gulf plant, even as renewed hostilities in the region force producers to curb visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

An empty LNG carrier owned by Adnoc's shipping arm appeared in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, after traversing the waterway with its location broadcasters turned off, according to ship data compiled by Bloomberg. It marks a rare crossing, with visible traffic through the strait essentially halted since a Qatari LNG ship was attacked earlier this month.

Meanwhile, satellite images show that loadings are continuing. A tanker was docked at the Das Island export terminal in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, according to images taken by Copernicus Sentinel-2. No vessel was broadcasting its position near the plant at the time, ship data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The movements underscore how fuel exporters are still working to keep shipments flowing after the collapse of US-Iran peace talks led to tankers being targeted near the strait, a vital waterway that handles about a fifth of global LNG supplies in peacetime. Carriers are more actively masking their locations as a safety measure and to avoid detection.

"We do not comment on specific operational matters, including voyage planning or vessel movements," an Adnoc spokesperson said in a statement.

Adnoc-linked tankers briefly resumed broadcasting their positions in the Persian Gulf in late June, when the security situation around Hormuz had improved. That has now largely stopped.

Three other LNG vessels - either owned by or under long-term charter with Adnoc - that anchored off the UAE’s eastern coast near the entrance to the strait stopped sending signals on July 24, according to the shipping data and Marine Traffic. That could indicate the empty tankers are also going through the waterway to pick up shipments from Das Island.