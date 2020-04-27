UAE Firm Eyes New Refinery and Storage Capacity

BPGIC, which operates an oil storage hub in Fujairah, UAE outside the Strait of Hormuz, has taken a step toward expanding its facilities.

Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. FZE (BPGIC), which operates an oil storage hub in Fujairah, UAE outside the Strait of Hormuz, has taken a step toward expanding its facilities.

BPGIC has selected MUC Oil & Gas Engineering Consultancy to complete the basic design for a refinery and front-end engineering design (FEED) for its planned Phase III oil storage terminals in Fujairah, UAE, parent company Brooge Energy Limited reported last week.

“This is a major milestone in the development of the project,” Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, remarked in a written statement. “MUC is the same technical advisor that designed the facilities for our Phase I and Phase II terminals and we are pleased to partner with them again to advance our plans to develop our Phase III facility, using the same award-winning technology, technical features and tank diversification as used in Phase I and Phase II.”

According to BPGIC’s website, Phase I comprises 14 tanks with 400,000 cubic meters of refined oil products storage capacity. In Phase II, the company added eight crude oil storage tanks with 601,600 cubic meters of capacity.

BPGIC noted last week that the MUC studies, which should conclude within three months, will develop all necessary technical definition, cost and schedule estimates for the proposed Phase III facility. It contends Phase III can add from 2.1 million to 3.5 million cubic meters of storage capacity for fuel oil, clean products and crude oil. The firm added that 3.5 million cubic meters equates to an approximately 350-percent increase in its projected post-Phase II capacity of 1,000,585 cubic meters.

Also, BPGIC stated that it aims to include a refinery with up to 180,000 barrels per day of processing capacity. It anticipates finalizing the layouts and capacity following the FEED study.

“We believe this expansion would, upon completion, make us the largest independent oil storage and service provider in Fujairah,” stated Paardenkooper.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.