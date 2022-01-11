Tyra Topsides Sail Away From Sembcorp Yard In Singapore

Sembcorp Marine has delivered two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges for the Tyra field redevelopment project.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has delivered two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges to TotalEnergies for the Tyra field redevelopment project.

TotalEnergies operates the Tyra Field on behalf of the DUC – the Danish Underground Consortium – consisting of the French energy major that holds 43.2 percent in the JV, Noreco with a 36.8 percent stake, and Nordsoefonden which holds the remaining 20 percent.

The sailaway of the Tyra West modules and bridges from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard marks the second and final phase of Sembcorp Marine’s project undertaking for TotalEnergies and DUC’s Tyra redevelopment project. The constructed topsides are being transported by the heavy transport vessel Bigroll Beaufort.

The first phase of the project was completed last year, with the sailaway of the Tyra East modules and bridges in July 2021. The two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges are currently being hooked-up and commissioned onsite at the Tyra East Redevelopment Field.

Including the latest deliveries, Sembcorp Marine has completed a total of four wellhead topsides, two riser topsides, and four bridges for Tyra.

“The successful completion of the modules and bridges, amid unprecedented COVID-19 challenges, affirms the Group’s operational resilience, flexibility, and capabilities. Sembcorp Marine was able to leverage its global supply chain and logistics networks to achieve its customer’s production milestones and meet exacting quality, safety, health, and environmental requirements,” the company said.

When the topsides reach their final destination, Heerema’s massive crane vessel Sleipnir will lift the three topsides onto the jackets as it did for Tyra East's topsides.

The accommodation unit from Ravenna and the TEG from Batam will sail away in the first and third quarters of 2022, respectively. The first gas from Tyra is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Following the completion of Tyra’s redevelopment, it will become a high-tech production and natural gas export hub over the next 25 years to support the operators’ pursuit of making operations more sustainable.

“We are very pleased to complete the final phase of our project for TotalEnergies and DUC’s Tyra Redevelopment. Since the award of the contract in 2019, we have worked as one team and in an even tighter partnership to overcome and rise above the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we celebrate a significant milestone with the sailaway of the remaining modules and bridges,” Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms, Samuel Wong, said.

“Today we celebrate the sailaway of the Tyra West facilities towards the North Sea. This is a key step forward for the Tyra Redevelopment Project and marks another successful conclusion to the long collaboration TotalEnergies has with Sembcorp Marine,” Morten Hesselager Pedersen, Head of Tyra Redevelopment at TotalEnergies, added.

