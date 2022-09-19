Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) has revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa.
The company, which highlighted that it had been informed by BP - the operator of the GTA project - of the impact of Typhoon Muifa, said the mooring lines of the FPSO became compromised during the typhoon, resulting in the vessel drifting off the quayside.
Work is underway to enable the vessel to return to the quayside, according to Kosmos, which said no injuries had been reported in connection with the incident. The cost of returning the vessel to the quayside and any potential damage is expected to be covered by insurance, Kosmos noted.
The FPSO for GTA is being constructed at the COSCO shipyard in Qidong China. Typhoon Muifa passed through the yard on September 15.
Kosmos outlined that it would provide an update on the situation as additional information becomes available.
AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said the storm was the most powerful on record in Shanghai, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer highlighted in a report on the weather forecaster’s website.
The first phase of the GTA – dubbed Tortue Phase 1 - will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water FPSO vessel, BP highlights on its website, adding that the gas will be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility “at an innovative nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border”.
The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum of nameplate capacity, with the total gas resources in the field estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet, BP notes on its site.
BP has a 56 percent stake in Tortue Phase 1, with Kosmos holding a 27 percent interest, Petrosen a ten percent stake and SMHPM a seven percent interest. Project start up is currently anticipated next year.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
