Typhoon Muifa Hits Another Vessel

The shipyard where the jack up installation vessel Voltaire is being built was hit by Typhoon Muifa on September 14-15, Jan De Nul Group has revealed.

The eye of the typhoon passed over the yard, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings, Jan De Nul Group noted.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

“Voltaire is now safely moored back in the shipyard and first sight assessments show limited damage to certain parts of the crane and the helideck. Further assessments are ongoing,” the company added in the statement.

On September 16, Kosmos Energy revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production, storage and offloading vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa.

According to a weather tracker on the AccuWeather website, Muifa started off as a tropical depression in the Philippine Sea on September 6, before turning into a typhoon on September 9. It then turned into a severe tropical storm on September 14 and a tropical depression on September 16, according to AccuWeather.

Jan De Nul Group launched the Voltaire back in January at the COSCO Shipping Shipyard in Nantong, China, describing it as a next-gen offshore jack-up installation vessel for offshore renewables and decommissioning.

In a company statement at the time, Jan De Nul Group noted that the vessel would be the second and largest jack-up vessel in the company’s fleet. Four “giant” legs of 426 feet support the vessel to achieve stable working conditions at “unsurpassed” water depths up to 262 feet and with an elevated load of 16,000 tons, Jan De Nul Group outlined at the time.

Jan De Nul Group describes itself as an expert in offshore, marine, civil, environment and project development. The company traces its roots back to 1849.

