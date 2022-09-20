Typhoon Muifa Hits Another Vessel
The shipyard where the jack up installation vessel Voltaire is being built was hit by Typhoon Muifa on September 14-15, Jan De Nul Group has revealed.
The eye of the typhoon passed over the yard, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings, Jan De Nul Group noted.
“Fortunately, no one was injured,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.
“Voltaire is now safely moored back in the shipyard and first sight assessments show limited damage to certain parts of the crane and the helideck. Further assessments are ongoing,” the company added in the statement.
On September 16, Kosmos Energy revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production, storage and offloading vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa.
According to a weather tracker on the AccuWeather website, Muifa started off as a tropical depression in the Philippine Sea on September 6, before turning into a typhoon on September 9. It then turned into a severe tropical storm on September 14 and a tropical depression on September 16, according to AccuWeather.
Jan De Nul Group launched the Voltaire back in January at the COSCO Shipping Shipyard in Nantong, China, describing it as a next-gen offshore jack-up installation vessel for offshore renewables and decommissioning.
In a company statement at the time, Jan De Nul Group noted that the vessel would be the second and largest jack-up vessel in the company’s fleet. Four “giant” legs of 426 feet support the vessel to achieve stable working conditions at “unsurpassed” water depths up to 262 feet and with an elevated load of 16,000 tons, Jan De Nul Group outlined at the time.
Jan De Nul Group describes itself as an expert in offshore, marine, civil, environment and project development. The company traces its roots back to 1849.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Origin to Sell 100 Percent of Its Beetaloo Basin Stake
- Greenpeace Activists Block Unloading Of Russian Gas In Finland
- EU Fossil Fuel Windfall Bark Worse Than Bite
- Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs New Energy Threat
- Var Energi Invests Additional $1.2B In Balder X Project
- Chevron Proceeds With Development Of Aphrodite Field
- Petrobras Pulls Albacora Field From The Market
- Biden to Release 10MM Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban
- Arabian Drilling To Proceed With IPO On Saudi Exchange
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Shell Names New CEO
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Diesel Margins Tank
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire