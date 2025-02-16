Type One Energy Inks Fusion Magnet Licensing Agreement with CFS

Type One Energy secured an exclusive license to use Commonwealth Fusion System's high-temperature superconducting cable technology to develop its proprietary stellarator fusion magnets.

Type One Energy Group has secured an exclusive license to use Commonwealth Fusion System LLC’s high-temperature superconducting (HTS) cable technology to develop its proprietary stellarator fusion magnets. Type One Energy said in a media release the licensing agreement allows it to benefit from CFS’ experience in manufacturing the world’s most powerful HTS fusion magnets.

CFS' technology generates very high magnetic fields with an HTS cable design. Type One Energy said this technology could help it develop magnets for its Infinity Two fusion power plant. The agreement minimizes commercialization risks, it said.

“At CFS, we are confident in our approach using magnetic confinement in tokamaks, but we also want to support companies pursuing other promising magnetic confinement applications given the scale necessary to address the urgent transition to fusion energy and the transformative nature of high-field magnets”, Bob Mumgaard, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CFS, said.

“As the leader in the design and manufacturing of HTS magnets that are operating in the world today, we are pleased to support the meaningful acceleration of Type One Energy’s efforts to provide commercial fusion”.

“Our agreement with CFS represents the best of cooperative relationships within the fusion industry”, Christofer Mowry, CEO of Type One Energy, said. “We get unique access to leading manufacturing capabilities and the HTS cable background technology that our company would otherwise need to recreate, reducing risk, cost, and schedule in the development and delivery of our own stellarator fusion magnets”.

