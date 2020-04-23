TXOGA Leader Appointed to Governor Strike Force

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Texas Oil & Gas Association President Todd Staples as an energy working group leader in his new Governor's Strike Force.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples as an energy working group leader in his new Governor’s Strike Force (GSF).

The GSF will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State, according to the governor’s website. It contains working groups in a number of different fields, Abbott’s website shows, including infrastructure, health care, education and culture.

“Throughout the pandemic, every sector of the Texas oil and natural gas industry – exploration and production, oilfield services, transportation and storage, and refining and manufacturing – has continued to reliably provide the oil and natural gas products that have helped keep Texans safe, stocked and fueled up,” Staples said in a TXOGA statement.

“As the nation’s leader in oil and natural gas production, pipeline miles and refining capacity, the oil and natural gas industry in Texas is well equipped to play a vital role in the efforts to get Texas families, businesses and communities on the road to recovery,” he added.

“The industry appreciates Governor Abbott’s leadership during these unprecedented times and his administration’s careful approach to managing this crisis. I look forward to working closely with state and local leaders, business, energy and medical experts, and Strike Force members to get Texas back open,” Staples continued.

Staples has previously served as the Texas Commissioner of Agriculture and as a member of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.

TXOGA is the oldest and largest trade association in Texas representing every facet of the state’s oil and natural gas industry, according to its website. Collectively, the membership of TXOGA produces in excess of 90 percent of Texas’ crude oil and natural gas, operates over 80 percent of the state’s refining capacity and is responsible for the vast majority of the state’s pipelines, its website shows.

