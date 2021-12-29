TXOGA Launches Coastal Energy Series

The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) announced on Tuesday that it launched the first installment of its regionally focused Coastal Energy Series on November 12 in Corpus Christi.

The series is described by the organization as a new venue where leaders in Texas’ coastal communities can directly engage with members of the Texas oil and natural gas industry, “and via that open line of communication nurture a rich, candid and continuing dialogue”.

The inaugural event featured TXOGA President Todd Staples, elected officials, business and community leaders and interested stakeholders talking openly about the past, present and future of the oil and natural gas industry and the role industry plays as the Texas coast “continues to blossom into the premiere hub for energy commerce”, TXOGA noted. As the series advances, TXOGA said it will go on to analyze other facets of the sector.

“This industry has a fascinating story,” TXOGA said in a statement posted on its website. “The Texas oil and natural gas industry is producing energy in cleaner and more efficient ways, safeguarding our climate while producing the energy and products required by a modern economy,” TXOGA added in the statement.

“Some of the great work being done can’t fit on a bumper sticker, a T-shirt, and 280 characters doesn’t always capture the decades of innovation, or the countless hours spent poring over a sea of data to find the glimmers of opportunity,” TXOGA continued.

“This great story continues to unfold daily and is being told through continuous conversations across a spectrum of communication channels. Through TXOGA’s Coastal Energy Series, this industry aims to facilitate more rational discussions about the future of our energy, our environment and our economy,” the organization went on to say.

Earlier this month, TXOGA noted that Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the nation and highlighted that essential infrastructure is needed to meet the demands of the “booming population”.

“Every Texan relies on electric transmission lines, roads, drainage and flood control and pipelines for water, oil, natural gas and transportation fuels,” Staples said in an organization statement at the time.

“The expansion of this indispensable infrastructure – while also protecting private property rights – is essential to the state’s continued growth and success,” Staples added in the statement.

Founded in 1919, TXOGA describes itself as a statewide trade association representing every facet of the Texas oil and gas industry, including small independents and major producers. Collectively, the membership of TXOGA produces in excess of 80 percent of Texas’ crude oil and natural gas, operates over 80 percent of the state’s refining capacity and is responsible for the vast majority of the state’s pipelines, according to TXOGA’s website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com