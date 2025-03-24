TXO Partners Make Management Changes

Bob R. Simpson has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer of TXO Partners LP’s general partner, effective April 1. The company said in a media release that Simpson will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and strategic oversight.

The company said it has promoted Gary D. Simpson and Brent W. Clum to the position of Co-CEOs. Starting April 1, Gary Simpson will join the general partner’s board. Clum, who is currently President of Business Operations, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of the General Partner, will continue to fulfill these responsibilities along with his new role.

“I am proud of our success at TXO Partners, and my intent is to continue providing leadership from this key position on the Board. Importantly, our management team and ownership are supportive of this timely transition”, Bob Simpson said. “With his promotion, Gary brings decades of experience and a comprehensive skill set to the CEO office.

“Furthermore, Brent’s wisdom, dedication, and in-depth perspective fortify the executive position. Based on our years of work together, we believe these two men possess a seasoned knowledge of how to create value for our holders. Their energy, tenacity, and vision will inspire our journey ahead for TXO”.

“No doubt, Bob is a legend within the energy industry. Over a remarkable career of fifty years, his entrepreneurial spirit, financial stewardship, and dogged endurance have forged his all-around success”, Gary Simpson said. “We will remain true to our mission as a production and distribution company. For our investors, the talented team at TXO is ready, willing, and able to carry the legacy of success onwards”.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com