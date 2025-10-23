TX Upstream Employment Trajectory Shows 'Precarious Balance'

'The estimated employment trajectory in the Texas upstream sector through September 2025 illustrates a precarious balance', TIPRO said.

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) noted that, according to its analysis, “the estimated employment trajectory in the Texas upstream sector through September 2025 illustrates a precarious balance between operational resilience and mounting headwinds, as declining global oil prices collide with tariffs and geopolitical flashpoints”.

TIPRO said in the statement that, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown and suspension of related services, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for the month of September has been delayed until the government resumes operations. The industry body added, however, that Texas oil and natural gas extraction jobs are projected to dip modestly to 69,650 in September compared to August, “buoyed by Permian Basin efficiencies, yet tempered by corporate consolidations and workforce reductions amid rising costs per barrel”. That dip would represent a drop of 0.5 percent month on month, TIPRO highlighted.

“Support Activities employment in Texas, estimated at 134,425 in September (-0.5 percent month on month), face sharper volatility from rig count erosion (down 7.6 percent year on year) and service sector streamlining, exacerbating a net Q3 contraction despite high job postings,” TIPRO said in the statement.

“Combined, Texas upstream sector employment is estimated at 204,075 in September (-0.5 percent month on month) … underscoring the Permian’s outsized role in sustaining Texas’ upstream employment at ~205,000 while navigating tariff uncertainties, various global supply and demand scenarios, and federal furloughs,” it added.

“These dynamics highlight the industry’s indispensable economic engine, while fortifying U.S. energy security through Texas production dominance,” it continued.

In the statement, TIPRO noted that, from January to September 2025, employment in the Texas upstream sector “displayed early resilience followed by late-summer softening”.

“Oil and Gas Extraction added a net 1,450 jobs (+2.1 percent), peaking at 70,200 in June and July before an estimated -350 job dip in September, driven by robust Permian production but offset by layoffs and lower oil prices,” TIPRO said.

“Support Activities employment saw a net loss of 875 jobs (-0.6 percent), with a February–May surge (+2,800) undone by mid-year declines (-3,400 in June-July) and a modest September drop (-675), reflecting rig count and services reductions,” it added.

“Combined, the sectors gained 575 jobs (+0.3 percent), reaching an estimated 204,075 by September, underscoring the Permian Basin’s critical yet volatile role in sustaining Texas’ energy workforce,” TIPRO continued.

The industry body went on to state that, “despite these uncertainties, TIPRO’s new workforce data still indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry”.

According to the association, last month there were 10,167 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry and 4,233 new postings. The former figure was “essentially flat compared to postings in August” and the latter compared to 3,806 in August, TIPRO highlighted.

Among the 19 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in September with 2,215 postings, the industry body stated. This was followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 2,073 postings, Petroleum Refineries, with 1,165 postings, and Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas, with 749 postings, according to TIPRO. The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,528 postings, Midland, with 679 postings, Dallas, with 410 postings, and Odessa, with 341 postings, TIPRO noted.

The top four companies ranked by unique job postings in September were Love’s, with 875 postings, ExxonMobil, with 326 postings, Murphy USA, with 312 postings, Energy Transfer with 278 postings, and NOV, with 222 postings, according to TIPRO. Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, four companies were in the services sector, three were in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, two were midstream companies, and one was a fully integrated oil and natural gas company, TIPRO pointed out.

“Top posted industry occupations for September included cashiers (421), maintenance and repair workers general (360), and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (275),” TIPRO said in the statement.

“Top qualifications for unique job postings in September included valid driver’s license (1,788), transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) card (246), and commercial driver’s license (CDL) (244),” it added.

The industry body reported that 36 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 35 percent required a bachelor’s degree, and 30 percent required a high school diploma or GED.

“There were 2,477 advertised salary observations (24 percent of the 10,167 matching postings) with a median salary of $52,600. The highest percentage of advertised salaries (29 percent) were in the $85,000 to $500,000 range,” TIPRO noted.

In the statement, TIPRO warned that the federal government shutdown “threatens our nation’s stability” and said the organization “continues to call on the United States Senate to pass a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) to reopen the government and protect America’s energy security”.

“This is not merely a fiscal impasse, it’s a direct challenge to our nation’s ability to produce affordable, reliable energy,” TIPRO added.

“TIPRO emphasizes that Texas, the heart of American energy production, stands ready to continue powering the nation, but a prolonged shutdown risks undermining the broader energy ecosystem that is critical to our country’s strength and global standing,” it continued.

In the statement, TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said, “we appreciate the executive action taken by President Trump to insulate some aspects of our industry from the government shutdown, but the collective, long-term impact on national energy security cannot be ignored”.

“Texas continues to lead the way in domestic oil and gas production, keeping inflation in check, powering American manufacturing, and supplying allies from Europe to Asia with liquefied natural gas (LNG),” he added.

“A prolonged shutdown threatens to stall progress, opening the door for foreign competitors and undermining the energy dominance built through American ingenuity and Texas resolve,” he went on to state.

“Texas producers will keep working, but they need a fully functioning government to ensure their efforts translate into stable markets and robust energy security for the nation,” he continued.

The White House website highlights that the U.S. government has been shut down for more than 22 days.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com