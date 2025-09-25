Two Projects in HyNet CCS Cluster Set to Start Construction

A waste-to-energy project and a cement project that are part of the UK's HyNet CCS cluster announced positive FIDs.

A waste-to-energy project and a cement project that are part of the United Kingdom's HyNet carbon capture and storage (CCS) cluster announced positive FIDs (final investment decisions) on Thursday.

"Both projects have now signed contracts with the [government's] Low Carbon Contracts Co, marking their final investment decisions", the UK government said in an online statement.

In one of the projects, Encyclis will build a plant that converts up to 500,000 metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of waste into electricity (up to 49.9 megawatts), heat and other reusable resources. The Protos Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) will have a carbon capture unit to prevent about 370,000 MMtpa of carbon dioxide (CO2) from escaping to the atmosphere.

"Today’s announcement puts the Protos carbon capture plant on track to be operational by mid-2029", Encyclis said separately.

"Of the 370,000 tonnes of CO2 captured per year, around 50 percent will be from biogenic sources and removing this CO2 enables Protos to provide waste treatment that goes beyond net zero by effectively preventing the release of CO2 that would have reached the atmosphere as part of the natural carbon cycle", Encyclis said.

"The trading of carbon removal credits from this biogenic CO2 will generate revenues which are paid back to government".

"Encyclis is in late-stage negotiations with project finance lenders as the final step to reach financial close of the development later this month", the company added.

The other project, to be built by Heidelberg Materials in north Wales, will be "the world’s first carbon capture facility to enable fully decarbonized cement production", Heidelberg Materials said separately.

"Our new facility at Padeswood will be a world-leader", commented Heidelberg Materials chief executive Simon Willis. "It will capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO2 a year from our existing cement works, allowing us to produce evoZero carbon captured net zero cement, which will help the UK construction industry reach its decarbonization aims".

Heidelberg Materials expects to begin producing net-zero cement from the project in 2029.

Emissions captured from the Encyclis and Heidelberg Materials projects will be transported via an underground pipeline for storage under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

"Cement and waste-to-energy production are carbon-intensive and have no route to cut emissions without carbon capture", the government statement said. "As the government accelerates to net zero, Padeswood and Protos will deploy world-leading technologies to remove 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually, forging a cleaner future with secure, long-term jobs for workers and businesses in the cement and waste-to-energy industries.

"The projects will serve as the launch-point for exporting British technology, innovation and expertise abroad, creating economic opportunities for UK-based companies across the world - boosting growth and giving British business a competitive edge in the global green economy.

"These are the first two anchor projects to join Eni’s Liverpool Bay Transportation & Storage network, part of the HyNet carbon capture cluster which was green-lit by the prime minister in April, after years of delay in getting the industry moving".

The government noted, "The projects directly support 500 skilled jobs, as part of the 2,800 jobs across the wider HyNet network".

On April 24 Eni SpA said Liverpool Bay CCS hit the construction stage after the company and the UK government reached a financial close.

The project will comprise the transport and storage infrastructure for the HyNet North West Industrial Decarbonization Cluster project, which spans North West England and North Wales. Planned to reach 4.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of CO2 storage capacity by 2030, HyNet will store captured emissions in depleted hydrocarbon fields in the Irish Sea. The Eni-led HyNet consortium plans to expand the capacity to 10 MMtpa. HyNet is expected to start operations 2028.

HyNet said Tuesday the FIDs by Encyclis and Heidelberg Materials represent "a huge vote of confidence in the UK's industrial future".

