TVA, Holtec to Get Up To $800MM in DOE Funding for SMR Development

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday announced funding for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Holtec Government Services to support the development of light-water small modular reactors (SMRs).

"The project teams will receive up to $800 million in federal cost-shared funding to advance initial projects in Tennessee and Michigan and help expand the nation's capacity while facilitating additional follow-on projects and associated supply chains", DOE said in an online statement.

"The selections announced today will help deliver new nuclear generation in the early 2030s, strengthen domestic supply chains and advance President Trump's executive orders to usher in a nuclear renaissance and expand America’s energy dominance agenda".

TVA has been allotted up to $400 million to advance the deployment of a GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 at the Clinch River Nuclear site in Tennessee and additional units with Indiana Michigan Power and Elementl, DOE said.

"TVA is the first utility in the U.S. to have a construction permit application for a BWRX-300 SMR accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission", TVA said separately. "The Clinch River project will serve as a national model for how to deploy SMRs safely, efficiently and affordably - laying the groundwork for a new era of American nuclear energy leadership".

TVA president and chief executive Don Moul said, "As AI, data centers and digital infrastructure drive unprecedented energy demand, we're building our nation’s nuclear energy foundation right here in the Tennessee Valley".

Holtec is also getting up to $400 million to deploy two SMR-300 reactors at the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station site in Covert, Michigan. "Holtec is pursuing an innovative one-stop-shop approach to SMR deployment by fulfilling the roles of technology vendor, supply chain vendor, nuclear plant constructor in partnership with Hyundai Engineering & Construction, plant operator and electricity merchant selling the power to nearby utilities and end-users", DOE said.

Holtec said separately, "As part of the program, DOE will provide milestone-based cost-share support that is intended to advance licensing, pre-construction and supply-chain mobilization for the Palisades SMR-300 project".

"Holtec's proposal includes a multi-site deployment pathway that establishes a repeatable, fleet-scale model - a core requirement of the Tier 1 program [under the Generation III+ SMR Program] intended to drive down costs and shorten construction durations through standardization and manufacturing efficiency", Holtec said.

The selections resulted from the DOE's $900-million offer last March to derisk the deployment of Gen III+ SMRs.

"[T]he remaining $100 million will be awarded later this year to support additional deployments and address key barriers in design, licensing, supply chain and site readiness", DOE said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, "Advanced light-water SMRs will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need to fuel the president’s manufacturing boom, support data centers and AI growth, and reinforce a stronger, more secure electric grid".

