Turning Off North Sea Oil Puts Energy Security at Risk

Turning off North Sea oil and gas would put energy security, British jobs and new industries at risk.

That’s what the UK Business and Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday. The statement also outlined that the UK would end up importing more from abroad in such an event.

“You can’t simply turn your back on an industry overnight,” Kwarteng said in a video accompanying the Twitter statement.

“You’ve got 250,000 people in this country who work in the oil and gas sector and they have a livelihood and, beyond that, if we were to switch it off we’d still import the stuff from around the world, which doesn’t make any sense at all,” he added in the video.

“The way we generate oil and gas … is much cleaner than in many other jurisdictions, so it doesn’t make any sense to import it … We’re transitioning to net zero, we’re not simply flicking the light switch off of a very important industry,” Kwarteng went on to say.

Earlier this week, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) noted that a review of the oil and gas industry’s progress against the terms of the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) had shown “strong progress” in the first ten months since the “ground-breaking” deal was signed.

OGUK highlighted that the NSTD, which was agreed at the end of March 2021, set out an “ambitious plan” for how the UK offshore oil and gas sector and the UK government would work together to deliver the skills, innovation and infrastructure required to meet the UK’s carbon reduction targets. In addition to the sector achieving net zero by 2050, the deal seeks to safeguard and transition thousands of existing jobs while creating another 40,000 new jobs by 2030, OGUK noted.

“In less than ten months, the UK government and the offshore sector have made huge progress against the ambitious terms of the North Sea Transition Deal – working to reduce carbon emissions, invest in new energy technology and build the foundations for a just transition to net zero by 2050,” OGUK CEO Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“This is only the beginning, but I believe that through close cooperation with governments across the UK, we will deliver on the deal – which can act as a blueprint for collaboration in other countries,” Michie added in the statement.

The UK’s energy and climate change minister, Greg Hands, said, “since agreeing our landmark North Sea Transition Deal we have made great progress towards delivering on its ambitious commitments, helping support and safeguard the sector’s highly-skilled workers and supply chain as we shift to a lower carbon future”.

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead, MSP, said, “it is positive to see how much progress has been made since the North Sea Transition Deal was agreed in March last year”.

Earlier this month, in a separate Twitter statement, Kwarteng noted that there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades “while we transition”. He also stated that shutting down the North Sea just increases foreign imports.

