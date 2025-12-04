Turkiye Signs for 10-Year LNG Supplies from Eni, SEFE

Turkiye's state-owned BOTAS signed separate 10-year agreements for the supply of LNG from Germany's SEFE and Italy's Eni.

Turkiye's state-owned BOTAS has signed separate 10-year agreements for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH and Eni SpA.

Germany's state-owned SEFE will deliver about five million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) from the fourth quarter of 2028.

"This long-term contract builds on the three-year deal concluded earlier this year, through which SEFE is providing over 1.5 million tons of LNG in total", SEFE said in an online statement Wednesday.

"The LNG [under the new agreement] will be delivered from SEFE’s growing global LNG portfolio, which includes a stable foundation of long-term U.S. LNG volumes", SEFE said.

Italy's state-backed Eni will supply BOTAS around 0.4 MMtpa. The agreement is on top of an earlier one signed September under which BOTAS committed to buying 0.4 MMtpa of LNG for three years from Eni.

BOTAS said September 12 it had signed agreements with Eni, SEFE, BP PLC, Cheniere Energy Inc, Equinor ASA, Hartree Partners LP, JERA Co Inc and Shell PLC for around 15 billion cubic meters (529.72 billion cubic feet) of LNG. The volumes are to be delivered to Turkiye in 2025-28.

Eni said in a press release Wednesday, "The agreement is Eni’s first long-term LNG sale to Turkiye, confirming the growing role of LNG in supporting the country’s energy needs, and is in line with Eni’s strategy to diversify its global LNG footprint, expanding its customer base in markets with high potential and growing its LNG portfolio to approximately 20 MTPA [million metric tons per annum] by 2030, leveraging its projects in Congo, Mozambique, U.S., Indonesia and other countries".

On Tuesday Eni said the second phase of Congo LNG in the Republic of the Congo has started operations. The project now has a capacity of three MMtpa or 4.5 billion cubic meters (158.92 billion cubic feet) a year of natural gas equivalent, according to Eni.

Feed gas has been introduced to the new Nguya floating liquefaction unit. Eni expects to dispatch phase 2's first LNG cargo "early 2026", it said in a press release.

Congo LNG, the Central African country's first LNG production facility, shipped its first cargo February 2024 through the Tango FLNG unit, which has a capacity of 0.6 MMtpa, according to Eni. Congo LNG mainly exports to Europe, according to Eni.

Congo LNG and its source fields, Nene and Litchendjil, are part of the Marine 12 concession, where Eni is operator with a 65 percent stake. Russia's Lukoil PJSC owns 25 percent. National oil and gas company SNPC holds 10 percent.

On October 2 Eni announced a positive final investment decision on the Coral North floating LNG project in Mozambique. Expected to start operations 2028, the project has a capacity of 3.6 MMtpa.

Eni owns 50 percent of the Coral North joint venture. CNPC owns 20 percent, Kogas 10 percent, ENH 10 percent and ADNOC 10 percent.

Eni has already started up an LNG project in Mozambique. Coral South began service 2022.

Also this year Eni and Argentina's state-owned YPF signed an agreement to build a liquefaction facility to enable the export of natural gas from the Vaca Muerta field in the South American country.

"The agreement defines the required steps to reach the final investment decision for the phase of the project that includes the production, treatment, transportation and liquefaction installations of gas through floating units, for a total capacity of 12 million tons of LNG per year", Eni said in a statement June 6. The capacity is planned to grow to up to 30 MMtpa by 2030.

"Argentina LNG is a large-scale integrated, upstream and midstream gas development project designed to develop the resources of the onshore Vaca Muerta field and serve international markets", Eni added.

