Turkish Move Adds Teeth to EU Sanctions on Russia Oil

Turkey is to demand that oil tankers passing through its key Bosphorus shipping strait must provide proof that they have adequate insurance.

Turkey is to demand that oil tankers passing through its key Bosphorus shipping strait must provide proof that they have adequate insurance, a move that could have implications for Russia’s giant crude-exports program.

Ships hauling oil through the waterway and the nearby Dardanelles strait will be required to provide a letter from their insurer saying that cover will be provided for that specific vessel voyage and cargo, the Turkish Ministry of Transport said in a circular.

The rules will apply from Dec. 1, just a few days before European Union and the UK commence aggressive sanctions on Russian oil shipments that will dramatically affect the availability of industry standard insurance.

A director from the institution governing maritime traffic confirmed the letter, and said the motive behind it was to comply with EU sanctions even though Turkey is not part of them.

He said the move could well impact Russian tankers if they struggle to obtain the necessary protection and indemnity insurance, which covers owners against liabilities such as oil spills. The measure should boost maritime safety along the Turkish straits, he said.

Under the EU and UK sanctions, vessels will still be able to get industry standard cover, provided the cargoes being transported are purchased below a yet-to-be-determined price cap.

The Turkish Straits are a vital waterway for swaths of commodities exported out of the Black Sea, including oil from Russia and Kazakhstan.

If ships sail through the straits uninsured, there could be significant damage to the waterway and vessel traffic could come to a standstill if an uninsured ship has an accident, the circular said. As a result, a letter guaranteeing insurance cover is considered a solution to this problem, it added.

The International Group of P&I Clubs is based in London and organizes the cover of 95% of the global tanker fleet. It’s also reliant on Europe for reinsurance.

--With assistance from Patrick Sykes.