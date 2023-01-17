Turkey Refloats Ship Stuck in Bosphorus

Turkey freed a vessel that had wedged itself against the banks of the Bosphorus Strait.

Turkey freed a vessel that had wedged itself against the banks of the Bosphorus Strait, clearing the vital waterway that connects the Black Sea with global markets.

Tugboats released the stranded bulk carrier after it got stuck Monday morning, CNN Turk television reported. The vessel, carrying peas, had run aground after its steering apparently failed en route from Ukraine to Istanbul. The strait has not yet reopened to shipping traffic.

Such incidents in the Bosphorus are typically resolved within hours. Yet it’s a reminder of Turkey’s longstanding concern about maritime mishaps in waters that are important for tourism — and serve as the vista for some of the country’s prime real estate.

Ankara recently prevented oil tankers sailing from Russia from passing the strait because of insurance concerns related to sanctions. It relented only once it received proof the vessels were covered against risks including spills and collisions.

No spill from the bulk carrier, named MKK-1, was reported.

