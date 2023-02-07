Turkey Orders Restart of Crude Oil Flow to Ceyhan Terminal
Turkey ordered the resumption of crude-oil flows to the Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean coast, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter.
State pipeline operator Botas had halted flows to the facility as a precaution on Monday morning, after the first of two massive earthquakes shook the region.
Checks have now been completed and flows to and exports from Ceyhan will begin shortly, the official said, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Brent oil futures fell about 50 cents a barrel in the minutes that followed, paring an intra-day rally.
The port exported over 1 million barrels a day in January, or 1% of global supplies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes left thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
- Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
- US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
- Turkey Halts Oil Flows to Mediterranean Port After Quake
- Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
- Next Steps Following US Pacific Wind Leasing Round
- Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
- USA Drops Rigs
- Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
- Woodside To Pick Development Concept For Timor-Leste Gas Project
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
- Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
- Winter Storm Mara Update
- Gov't Tampering Puts Australian Gas Market In Unenviable Position
- Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion
- Will A New Iran Nuclear Deal Be Agreed to in 2023?
- European Union Debuts First-Ever Carbon Border Tax
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt