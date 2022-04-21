Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
Turkish authorities will provide tax cuts to support Turkish Petroleum’s (TPAO) $10 billion Black Sea natural gas field development project.
According to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, the Sakarya project – which will employ 1,018 people – would be exempt from customs tax, value-added tax, and some other taxes.
Expansion of the project over the next 10 years is expected eventually to lift annual production capacity to 494 billion cubic feet. Turkish authorities previously stated that it would develop the gas field on its own, aiming to pump gas to the mainland grid in small quantities in 2023 and to reach sustained peak production in four to five years.
This tax cut is a reasonable move by the country as Turkey is fully dependent on gas imports, mainly from Russia. Gas from the Sakarya field is expected to reduce those imports by about a quarter once it reaches peak production.
In the first phase of the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project to be completed in 2023, 353 million cubic feet of gas will be delivered per day to the onshore processing facility. TPAO plans to increase the project capacity to 1.41 billion cubic feet per day in the following years.
To put everything into perspective, TPAO last year discovered 4.77 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Amasra-1 well in the North Sakarya field located in the Black Sea. TPAO started drilling operations at the Amasra-1 well in April 2021.
The well was drilled using the Fatih drillship – formerly known as the Deepsea Metro II – a 6th generation drillship that the company bought in 2017.
With the addition of the 4.77 trillion cubic feet to the previously discovered volume of 14.3 trillion cubic feet in the Sakarya gas field. With the Amasra discovery, TPAO’s total gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea reached 19.07 tcf. The Sakarya discovery was made via the Tuna-1 ultra-deepwater exploration well in a block later renamed the Sakarya field.
The discovery made with the Amasra-1 well meant that the North Sakarya field would also be included in the Sakarya gas field development project.
The project includes the construction of seabed gas production systems, a gas processing center within the Filyos Industrial Zone, and pipelines to connect these two units.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
