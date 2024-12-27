Turkey Eyes Role in Reviving Syrian Oil and Gas Production

Turkish authorities are also working on ways to meet Syria's electricity needs after more than a decade of conflict damaged the country's infrastructure.

Turkish authorities are also working on ways to meet Syria’s electricity needs after more than a decade of conflict damaged the country’s infrastructure, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

“We are also studying the use of crude oil and natural gas for reconstruction of Syria. We plan to tell our counterparts how we can make contributions in that sense,” Bayraktar said. “Our objective is to develop these projects.”

His comments highlight Turkey’s desire to play a role in rebuilding of Syria after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham led an advance on capital Damascus, toppling President Bashar al-Assad and bringing to an end the civil war that began in 2011. Syria was a minnow producer of hydrocarbons even before the conflict shut down most of the oil and gas production there, and further political hurdles remain before its new rulers can revive its industries.

The Islamist group that seized power earlier this month, known as HTS, is designated a terror group by many countries. Group of Seven leaders have said they would support a new Syrian government, while Turkey signaled it could soon remove HTS from its list of terrorist organizations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to maintain friendly ties with groups leading Syria’s interim government, an outreach that could see Turkish companies play a leading role in reconstruction and allow some of the 3 million Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey to return home.

Long-term cooperation could see new oil and gas pipelines linking Syria to Turkey’s export terminals, Bayraktar said. The current level of oil output in Syria is estimated to be just around 30,000 barrels per day, about 5 percent of the levels seen around two decades ago, according to Turkish estimates.