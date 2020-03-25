Tullow Terminates Maersk Drillship Contract
Maersk Drilling reported that Tullow Ghana Ltd. will terminate its contract for the Maersk Venturer drillship approximately 19 months early.
“Since February 2018, Maersk Venturer has worked for Tullow offshore Ghana with an expected end of contract in February 2022,” Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement. “The rig is now expected to end the contract in June 2020.”
According to Maersk Drilling the early termination will reduce its revenue contract backlog by $175 million over the approximately 19-month span. The company added that, subject to commercial prospects, it will take measures to reduce the drillship’s operating costs after the contract period ends.
As Rigzone reported in January 2018, Tullow had secured the Maersk Venturer for a four-year contract covering developmental drilling on the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana. A Maersk Drilling executive noted at the time that it was the company’s first contract with Tullow’s Ghana subsidiary.
Capable of operating in 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) of water and drilling to 40,000 feet (12,000 meters), the Maersk Venturer can accommodate 230 people, according to a description of the drillship on Maersk Drilling’s website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Oxy Elects Stephen Chazen to Board as Chairman
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- UE Manufacturing Cuts Staff Count by 50 Percent
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Cuts CapEx in Half
- Parker Drilling Names New President, CEO
- Phillips 66 Outlines Budget Cuts
- Oil's 60 Percent Crash Is the Tip of an Iceberg
- Bristow Americas Aids in COVID-19 Transport Effort
- Tullow Terminates Maersk Drillship Contract
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- Texas Regulator Considers Oil Output Cuts
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Oil Falls As Russia Reportedly Escalates Price War
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan