Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
Tullow Oil has exercised its right of pre-emption regarding the sale of Occidental Petroleum’s interests in the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana to Kosmos Energy.
To remind, the company has pre-emption rights in respect to the 11.05 percent participating interest within the offshore Deepwater Tano (DWT) block indirectly acquired by Kosmos Energy via the acquisition of Anadarko WCTP Company in October.
Tullow said that it was set to increase its share in the offshore DWT block by 7.7 percent for around $150 million, bringing it to a total of 54.8 percent. This increases the company’s interest in the Jubilee and Ten fields to 38.9 and 54.8 percent respectively.
If Kosmos’ part of the deal came through, it should have increased Kosmos’ interests in Jubilee to 42.1 percent and 28.1 percent in TEN, but the deal was subject to a 30-day pre-emption period.
The additional equity could increase Tullow’s daily production by 10 percent and generate more than $250 million in incremental free cash flow at $65/bbl for the company between 2022 and 2026. According to Tullow’s statement, the deal will be funded through existing resources.
The transaction remains subject to finalizing definitive agreements with Kosmos Energy/Anadarko WCTP Company and the approval by the government of Ghana.
If Kosmos and Petro SA do not pre-empt, Tullow would pre-empt the entire participating interest which would increase Tullow’s equity in the DWT block by 11.05 percent. The consideration to be paid by Tullow in this event would be around $206 million, subject to closing adjustments.
“This is a value accretive, self-funded opportunity for the group which will increase Tullow’s daily group production by circa 10 percent and generate additional cash flow to help accelerate debt-reduction,” Rahul Dhir, chief executive of Tullow Oil, said.
“Increasing our operated stakes in the Jubilee and Ten fields underscores our commitment to investing in and delivering our Ghana value maximization plan. This opportunity fits well with our strategy to focus on maximizing value from our producing assets. We look forward to constructive conversations with our JV partners and the government of Ghana,” he added.
The Jubilee field straddles both the West Cape Three Points and Deepwater Tano (DWT) blocks in the Tano Basin offshore Ghana. The first production from the Jubilee field came in late 2010 and from Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) in 2016.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
