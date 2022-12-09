Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company.
Miller is the current interim CFO and Group Financial Controller. The effective date of the appointment will be January 1, 2023.
Richard brings extensive oil & gas and financial experience to the role. He has been acting as interim CFO since April 2022 and has been with Tullow for over 11 years.
During that time Miller led the Tullow Finance team, supporting a number of acquisitions, disposals, and capital markets transactions.
He played a significant role in the continued turnaround of Tullow with the successful rebasing of Tullow’s cost structure, the resetting of the balance sheet, and the change to a more focused capital allocation. Miller is a Chartered Accountant and he joined Tullow from Ernst and Young where he worked in the audit and assurance practice.
“Richard has made a significant contribution to Tullow in his tenure and particularly during the last year as Interim CFO. He has helped drive cost discipline and capital efficiency alongside improvements in our broader finance function. He has the right mix of sector and finance experience, and I am looking forward to working with Richard as we build a leading African oil and gas company,” Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil, said.
“I would like to warmly welcome Richard to the Board and look forward to working with him and Rahul in the years ahead,” Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of Tullow Oil, added.
