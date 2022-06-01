Tullow, Capricorn Merging To Create Leading Africa-Focused Firm

The boards of directors of Tullow Oil and Capricorn Energy have reached an agreement on the terms of an all-share merger of the two companies.

It is intended that the combination of the two companies will be completed by Tullow Oil acquiring all the issued and to be issued Capricorn shares. Under the terms of the combination, each Capricorn shareholder will receive 3.8068 New Tullow Shares for each Capricorn share.

On completion, Capricorn shareholders will hold approximately 47 percent of the combined company while Tullow shareholders will hold approximately 53 percent. The all-stock deal between these two companies is valued at around $830 million.

When explaining their rationale, the Boards of the two companies said that they believed the combination has compelling strategic, operational, and financial advantages with the ability to deliver substantial benefits to shareholders, host nations, and other stakeholders.

According to a statement by Tullow, the combination represents a unique opportunity to create a leading African energy company, listed in London, with the financial flexibility and human resource capability to access and accelerate near-term organic growth, add new reserves and resources cost-effectively, generate significant future returns for shareholders, and pursue further consolidation.

The new company will have a diversified pan-African upstream portfolio underpinned by low-cost producing assets, with a deep portfolio of incremental high return investment opportunities in Ghana, Egypt, Gabon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Also, Capricorn’s Egypt portfolio provides a significant opportunity to deliver self-funded growth production via infill drilling and low-cost exploration. The major resource development project in Kenya provides additional growth and value creation optionality.

Along with all of this, the substantial prospective resource base in Guyana and Mauritania provides material potential upside with limited capital exposure.

The new company will also have pro forma reserves and resources of 343 mmboe and 696 mmboe with 2021 production of 96,000 boepd positions making it one of the largest, listed independent Africa-focused energy companies.

It is worth noting that the new company will not include the words ‘Tullow’ or ‘Capricorn’ in its name and the two companies will consult with key stakeholders as the new corporate name for the combined group is considered.

The board of directors and management of the combined company will comprise a mixture of individuals from Tullow and Capricorn. Upon completion, it is intended that Phuthuma Nhleko, currently Chair of Tullow, will become Chair of the board of the new company, the current Chair of Capricorn Nicoletta Giadrossi will become a Senior Independent Director while the CFO of Capricorn James Smith will become CFO of the new company.

The most important position will be filled by Rahul Dhir, the CEO of Tullow, who will become CEO of the combined company.

The Board of the new company will include a further 5 Non-executive Directors drawn from both companies, with 2 to be current Tullow Non-executive Directors and 3 to be current Capricorn Nonexecutive Directors.

Another well-known name, Simon Thompson, the CEO of Capricorn will step down from the CEO role after almost 11 years and become Chair of the Integration Steering Committee to help with the integration of the two companies.

It is intended that the combined company will be headquartered at Tullow's existing offices in London and will also retain premises in Edinburgh.

“This combination will allow the two companies to accelerate investment in new opportunities across the continent while retaining a resilient balance sheet and delivering attractive returns to shareholders,” Simon Thomson said.

“Our two companies are a perfect fit, and this combination draws on the proud heritage of both Tullow and Capricorn to create a leading African energy company. With renewed focus and ambition, the combined group will have the financial flexibility to accelerate organic growth and pursue further opportunities as they arise, while creating value for shareholders and host countries alike,” Dhir added.

