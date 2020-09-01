Tullow Awards Suriname Drilling Contract

Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Tullow Oil Suriname BV to drill one well in Block 47 offshore Suriname.

Stena Drilling reported Tuesday that it has signed a new contract with Tullow Oil Suriname BV to drill one well in Block 47 offshore Suriname.

According to the drilling contractor, the Stena Forth drillship will mobilize to Suriname in late December or early January. Stena added that it expects the campaign to start in January or February of next year. In a July 29, 2020, operational update, Tullow stated that it will spud the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North prospect in the block.

Block 47 makes up part of the Suriname-Guyana Basin, located approximately 162 miles (260 kilometers) north of Suriname, Stena Drilling noted.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.