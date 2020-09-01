Tullow Awards Suriname Drilling Contract
Stena Drilling reported Tuesday that it has signed a new contract with Tullow Oil Suriname BV to drill one well in Block 47 offshore Suriname.
According to the drilling contractor, the Stena Forth drillship will mobilize to Suriname in late December or early January. Stena added that it expects the campaign to start in January or February of next year. In a July 29, 2020, operational update, Tullow stated that it will spud the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North prospect in the block.
Block 47 makes up part of the Suriname-Guyana Basin, located approximately 162 miles (260 kilometers) north of Suriname, Stena Drilling noted.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- Sasol Shuts Troubled Lake Charles Plant
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- Africa's Richest Man Bets on Oil Refinery
- Oil at 5-Month High as Hurricane Nears Coast
- 70 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Offline
- Oil Gives Up Some Gains as Refiners Spared
- South Sudan to Take Over CNPC Oil Fields
- More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline
- Sustainable Masterplan to Generate Jobs
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal