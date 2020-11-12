Tullow Awards Contract for Offshore Suriname Well

Tullow Oil plc recently awarded Ramps Logistics a fully integrated contract for its upcoming drilling campaign in Block 47 offshore Suriname, according to Ramps.

In a written statement emailed this week to Rigzone, Ramps noted that it won the Tullow contract in September. It pointed out the contract scope covers logistics and shorebase operations across Trinidad and Suriname.

As Rigzone reported on Sept. 1, Tullow has contracted the Stena Forth drillship to drill one well in Block 47: the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North prospect. Ramps stated that it will support drilling operations – slated to commence in the first quarter of 2021 – through shorebase provision and management in Suriname and Trinidad, including:

warehousing

pipe yards

berthing

lifting equipment

labor.

Ramps stated that it will provide marine agency, customs clearance, immigration and personnel logistics. The company added that it will provide various third-party services – such as fuel, sling provision, taxis and apartments – through local service providers.

“Recent offshore activity has cemented Suriname and Guyana as two of the last frontier exploration regions globally to have such significant proven oil and gas in their deepwater,” stated Ramps, adding that U.S. Geological Survey estimates suggest the Guyana-Suriname Basin may hold nearly 14 billion barrels of oil and 32 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. “We wish Tullow the best of luck in this campaign and anticipate supporting many more projects in the Basin.”

