TTF NatGas Prices Have Collapsed

TTF (Title Transfer Facility) natural gas prices have collapsed since the third quarter of 2022.

That’s what analysts at BofA Global Research stated in a report sent to Rigzone on July 6, adding that volatility has spiked “with prices doubling and then falling 30 percent in June”.

“Since peaking in 2H22, global gas prices moved significantly lower, with warm winter weather and soft demand helping drive TTF prices from a high of EUR 340/MWh in late August 2022 to a low of EUR 23/MWh in early June, the lowest levels since early 2021,” the analysts said in the report.

“By mid-June, TTF prices more than doubled to EUR 49/MWh on news that the ~80 Mcm/d Nyhamna gas plant in Norway would stay offline until July 15,” they added.

Nyhamna maintenance, coupled with elevated U.S. LNG maintenance and hot temperatures that boosted Asian LNG demand, spooked speculators who had been holding short positions and riding prices lower, the analysts noted in the report.

“The spike and subsequent crash in prices pushed 30-day volatility up to 150 from less than 50 in early June,” the analysts said in the report.

“TTF is currently trading around EUR 34/MWh today [June 5], but the inventory trajectory and weak macro backdrop pose downside risk to prices ahead of winter,” the analysts added.

In the report, the BofA Global Research analysts highlighted that, in their base case, NWE gas demand rises 49 MMcm/d year on year in 2H23, while supply falls 50 MMcm/d, “and storage hits full capacity in September, which could steepen the contango in the TTF curve”.

The analysts also warned in the report that several bullish risks “may derail storage and push winter TTF … higher”.

“First, consumer gas and power prices continue to retreat, which could bring back more price sensitive demand than expected. Second, while we assume normal weather, temperatures could turn more extreme, especially in this El-Nino cycle, leading to higher gas usage across all sectors,” the BofA Global Research analysts said in the report.

“Third, Asian LNG demand, which has tracked -1.2mn mt YoY ytd, could pick up on weather or a stronger economy. Finally, more supply outages could occur in 2H, chipping away at inventories,” they added.

In a gas and LNG market update sent to Rigzone on July 6, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Nikoline Bromander said gas storage levels in Europe are at the top end of the five-year range, “putting the region it in a healthy position going into the second half of the year”.

“Europe is continuing to inject gas into storage, with inventory levels well above 2021 and 2022 levels for this time of the year,” Bromander said in the update.

“Storage facilities are currently 77.6 percent full at roughly 88 billion cubic meters, well positioned to reach the 90 percent target before November. The withdrawal rate is currently around 12 MMcm/d at an injection rate of 399 MMcm/d,” the analyst added.

In the update, Bromander highlighted that gas prices on the TTF have fluctuated in recent weeks “in response to planned maintenance on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and geopolitical tensions in Russia”.

The analyst added in the update that “this week Europe is predicted to see above-average temperatures, providing an upside risk to prices and increased demand from cooling”.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone this week, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted that European natural gas inventories “are already two billion cubic meters higher than the maximum reached in advance of the 2021-22 winter … with about three months of builds yet to come before seasonal draws commence”.

“Inventories stood at 89.92 billion cubic meters on July 2, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, a week on week increase of 2.102 bcm; inventories are 22.85 bcm higher year on year and 18.96 bcm above the five-year average,” the Standard Chartered analysts said in the report.

“The build over the past week has been 77.6 percent of the five-year average at 300 MMcm/d. If that ratio is maintained through to the end of the injection season, inventories will reach an all-time high of 115 bcm,” they added.

“The EU gas inventory build is running about eight weeks ahead of 2022 (the current inventory level was not reached until August 26 last year). With an all-time inventory high now looking very likely at the end of injection season, the EU gas inventory situation is extremely comfortable in our view,” the analysts went on to state.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com