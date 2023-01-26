TSC Subsea Targets Expansion Into New Markets

Remotely deployed subsea NDT inspection specialist TSC Subsea has set its sights on new markets in 2023, eyeing engagement in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

The strategic growth plans follow on from one of the company’s most successful years to date which saw it establish new bases in Brazil and Australia and grow its global headcount by more than 30 percent in response to increasing demand for its tools and services. The year also marked the company’s entry into new sectors, including offshore wind and flow assurance.

The growth in personnel continued a trend set the previous year when TSC saw its headcount increase by more than 40 percent in 2021. The growth trajectory is expected to continue throughout the coming year as new regions come on line and activity across all sectors continues to increase.

Last year also saw the development of several new innovative technologies which provided solutions across the subsea sector including the ART vPush, an industry first in acoustic deepwater hydrate detection, and winner of the best subsea project award for 2022 from the Pipeline Industries Guild.

As the market continues to embrace advanced diverless inspection solutions, the company is seeing a fast uptake of the new solutions it develops, and many campaigns now encompass multiple TSC technologies.

Following the success of its first wind industry campaign on behalf of Ocean Breeze Energy (OBE) to carry out critical diverless weld inspection at the BARD Offshore1 wind farm using its ACFM NodeScannerTM, TSC Subsea is continuing to modify and develop solutions to support the offshore wind sector, demonstrating its ability to diversify beyond the oil and gas industry.

Growth across the second half of 2022 was led by a new leadership team with Stuart Kenny becoming its new president and Rhys Slattery joining the company as operations director.

‘’I am delighted to see the success that was created throughout 2022 and the continuing impact it will have on supporting our ambitious growth plans for 2023,” said Kenny. “With expert knowledge in all NDT methods and a team of expert mechanical design engineers, we are perfectly armed to provide solutions to the most challenging integrity concerns. The coming year will see us continue to focus strongly on growth across all our regions and through the ongoing development of our technologies. We currently have a number of solutions under development to address the many market challenges faced by the energy sector and we look forward to bringing these to market.”

