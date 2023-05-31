Tsakos Posts 28-Fold Rise in Quarterly Profit Year on Year
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) reported Tuesday $177.458 million in net income for the first quarter, up over 28 times against the same period a year ago on the back of strong charter rates.
The Athens-based energy carrier saw its time chartered equivalent rates, or daily revenue accounting for round-trip expenses, more than double to $41,882 a day from January-March 2022.
It said in a press release “the positive industry fundamentals together with the trade imbalances the war in the Ukraine has created, continues to support a healthy tanker market and allowed TEN - despite operating fewer vessels - to generate gross revenues of $261 million, representing an increase of 74% or $112 million from the same quarter in 2022”.
TEN logged a 96.4 percent fleet utilization and has secured extensions and new charters for 15 vessels. “These recent fixtures raise the total minimum contracted revenue of the fleet to $1.6 billion”, it said.
With cash reserves of $476 million as of March, the New York-listed company said it will continue to redeem preferred shares. A total of 3,517,061 Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares are scheduled for buyback July, valued nearly $87.93 million, from which TEN expects to save $7.7 million in dividend payments. This buyback would bring its total redeemed preferred shares since 2019 to $188 million with savings of about $16.1 million.
However, TEN reported $1.39 billion in bank debt, though this was $21 million lower compared to the yearend level.
Earning $5.69 per share, it has declared $0.6 in annual dividend per common share, up 140 percent year on year.
“As TEN celebrates 30 years as a public entity, this quarter’s performance highlights the Company’s ability to achieve record profits by adapting its employment and investment policy to take advantage of market circumstances”, TEN said.
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Will the World Hit Net Zero by 2050?
- OPEC Backs UAE COP28 Presidency
- Eni Enters Deal on Powering Maritime Transport with Biofuels
- Commercial Buildings Could Revolutionize UK Solar Power
- TotalEnergies Receives 20-Year License Renewal for Nigerian Block
- NOAA Reveals Outlook for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Alternative Fuels Get Pole at Japan Endurance Race
- Cheniere Energy Inks Long-Term LNG Deal with Korean Power Firm
- Petrobras Expands Commercial Gas Portfolio: Report
- Trudeau Faces Energy Battles
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Machine Learning Has Potential to Transform Oil and Gas
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- China Solar Exports Grow to $52B
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- Top Headlines: What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North Sea to See Record Strike Action in June
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- TechnipFMC Bags Exxon Deal Worth At Least $500MM
- Current Oil Price Pullback Wrapped Into Recession Fears
- TotalEnergies to Drill Lebanon's Block 9 This Year