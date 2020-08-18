Trump Wins Endorsement of Energy Group

The American Energy Alliance (AEA) reported Tuesday that it has endorsed President Trump for a second term.

The American Energy Alliance (AEA) reported Tuesday that it has endorsed President Trump for a second term.

The advocacy wing of the Institute for Energy Research (IER), AEA describes itself as the leading “pro-consumer, pro-taxpayer, and free-market energy organization” in the U.S. The organization also endorsed Trump in 2016.

“President Trump, more than any other President in the last 35 years, deserves re-election and another four years,” AEA President Thomas J. Pyle remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “His accomplishments in his first term are more impressive, extensive, and material than most Presidents who have served two terms. His achievements with respect to energy, the environment, and regulations are especially noteworthy.”

In a letter announcing the group’s endorsement, Pyle applauded the following aspects of Trump’s record:

Announcing the United States’ intent to withdraw from the United Nations’ Paris Agreement on climate change

Finalizing the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, which replaces the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan (CPP)

Implementing the Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule

Revoking the Obama administration’s move to “allow California to set fuel mandates and environmental policy” for the rest of the country

Approving the Keystone XL pipeline

Signing an executive order expediting construction permits for pipelines and other infrastructure projects

Overhauling the Waters of the United States rule

Making the Clean Water Act certification process more transparent and efficient for pipeline infrastructure projects

Leading efforts to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

Establishing the “one in, two out” directive requiring federal agencies to identify at least two regulations to repeal when proposing new rules.

“These achievements, just to name a few, stand in stark contrast to the ‘keep it in the ground’ energy platform of your Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris,” Pyle continued. “A Biden-Harris administration would take choices away from energy users and producers and rob America of its only recently achieved energy independence.”

Pyle asserted that a Biden-Harris administration would halt the expansion of hydraulic fracturing and access to federal lands and waters.

“If given a second term, President Trump will no doubt pursue and achieve numerous additional victories for the American people, including reducing the size and influence of the federal government in our daily lives, maintaining our status as the number one energy producer in the world, and reducing the involvement of the federal government in energy markets, thereby putting those decisions in the hands of consumers, families, and businesses,” commented Pyle.

The Democratic National Convention is underway this week to formally name Biden and Harris as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24 to 27.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.