Trump Signs Order to Protect Big Oil From State Emissions Fines

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing US Attorney Pam Bondi to identify state laws or regulations that could impede the use of domestic oil and gas. The president told the Justice Department to prioritize targeting state efforts to address climate change and environmental justice.

Oil executives had identified efforts by New York and other states to penalize the industry for its greenhouse gas emissions and contributions to climate change as a top concern during a meeting with the president at the White House last month, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s an example of how the industry is getting much of what it wants from the administration, even as Trump’s global tariffs have triggered a sharp drop in crude prices over the past week.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

Oil and gas companies regularly face fines and in some cases lawsuits from states pushing to cut emissions and hold the industry responsible for its contributions to climate change. Trump’s executive order singled out New York’s climate superfund law and California‘s cap-and-trade system for scrutiny.

“Directing the Department of Justice to address this state overreach will help restore the rule of law and ensure activist-driven campaigns do not stand in the way of ensuring the nation has access to an affordable and reliable energy supply,” Ryan Meyers, senior vice president and general counsel for the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement.