Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed to have created and saved the U.S. oil industry in a White House roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement on Monday.
“I created it; we became number one. We have millions of jobs. And we saved it, so Texas is not going to have to let go of millions and millions of people. Oklahoma, North Dakota — many states,” Trump said at the roundtable.
“We’re at $40 a barrel, and yet, you can buy gasoline for under $2. Nobody has ever seen it like this. So we have the biggest energy in the world. We’re number one in oil, as you know — oil and gas — by far. We’re now number one in the world. And we would have had millions of people out of work. I saved it,” he added.
During the discussion, Trump also mentioned that his administration had some poll numbers “a little while ago” which are “great”.
“We’re doing very well. We’re doing well in Georgia, we’re doing well in Texas. I read where I was one point up in Texas. I’m not one point up in Texas; we’re many points up,” he stated.
“To think that after saving the oil and gas business, and millions and millions of jobs — I’m leading Texas by one point? I don’t think so,” he added.
According to BP’s latest Statistical Review of World Energy, the U.S. became the world’s top crude oil and condensate producer in 2019 with an output of 12.2 million barrels per day (MMbpd). BP’s Statistical Review shows that U.S. output steadily rose from 5.3 MMbpd in 2009 to 9.4MMbpd in 2015, dropped slightly in 2016, then continued climbing every year to 2019.
Poll aggregations for the 2020 U.S. general election by 270towin and RealClearPolitics currently have Joe Biden leading Trump by 47.6 percent to 39.3 percent and by 49.3 percent to 40.3 percent, respectively.
