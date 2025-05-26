Trump Optimistic on Iran Deal After 'Very Good' Rome Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration's talks with Iran over the weekend were 'very good'.

“We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today, and let’s see what happens,” Trump told reporters on Sunday at the Morristown Airport in New Jersey on his way back to Washington. “I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good.”

US and Iranian officials held talks in Rome on Friday. The Iranian foreign minister and country’s lead negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, said they could lead to an agreement in the next couple of meetings.

“I’d love that to happen, because I’d love to see no bombs dropped, and a lot of people dead,” Trump said. “I think there’s a good chance that it could happen.”

Trump’s latest comments, along with the more optimistic tone at the end of the Rome talks, may help soothe the oil market, which had been unsettled by Trump threatening to bomb Iran if the talks collapse. Israel has also said it will take military action against Tehran if it feels that’s necessary.

Oil was steady early on Monday, with Brent up 0.3% to almost $65 a barrel as of 7:08 a.m.