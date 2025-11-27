Trump Issues EO to Launch DOE Led Genesis Mission

'Throughout history, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation's brightest minds and industries have answered the call when their nation needed them', U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced, in a statement posted on its site on Monday, that U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to launch the Genesis Mission.

In the statement, the DOE dubbed the Genesis Mission as “a historic national effort led by the Department of Energy” and highlighted that it “will focus on addressing three key challenges of national importance”. The DOE pointed out that these comprise “American energy dominance”, “advancing discovery science”, and “ensuring national security”.

Under a subcategory for “American energy dominance” in the statement, the DOE said the Genesis Mission “will accelerate advanced nuclear, fusion, and grid modernization using AI to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy for Americans”. Another subcategory for “advancing discovery science” in the statement noted that, “through DOE’s investment and collaboration with industry, America is building the quantum ecosystem that will power discoveries-and industries-for decades to come”.

A subcategory for “ensuring national security” in the DOE statement said the DOE “will create advanced AI technologies for national security missions, deploy systems to ensure the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, and accelerate the development of defense-ready materials”.

The DOE noted in the statement that the Genesis Mission “will transform American science and innovation through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening the nation’s technological leadership and global competitiveness”.

“The ambitious mission will harness the current AI and advanced computing revolution to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade,” the DOE added.

“It will deliver decisive breakthroughs to secure American energy dominance, accelerate scientific discovery, and strengthen national security,” it continued.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has designated Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil to lead the mission, the statement revealed, adding that Genesis “will mobilize the Department of Energy’s 17 National Laboratories, industry, and academia to build an integrated discovery platform”.

The platform will connect the world’s best supercomputers, AI systems, and next-generation quantum systems with the most advanced scientific instruments in the nation, according to the statement.

“Once complete, the platform will be the world’s most complex and powerful scientific instrument ever built,” the DOE said in the statement.

“It will draw on the expertise of roughly 40,000 DOE scientists, engineers, and technical staff, alongside private sector innovators, to ensure that the United States leads and builds the technologies that will define the future,” it added.

In the statement, Wright said, “throughout history, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation’s brightest minds and industries have answered the call when their nation needed them”.

“Today, the United States is calling on them once again. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Genesis Mission will unleash the full power of our National Laboratories, supercomputers, and dataresources to ensure that America is the global leader in artificial intelligence and to usher in a new golden era of American discovery,” he added.

Gil said in the statement, “the Genesis Mission marks a defining moment for the next era of American science”.

“We are linking the nation’s most advanced facilities, data, and computing into one closed-loop system to create a scientific instrument for the ages, an engine for discovery that doubles R&D productivity and solves challenges once thought impossible,” Gil added.

In an executive order posted on the White House website on Monday, titled Launching The Genesis Mission, Trump said, “from the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress and prosperity”.

“Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth,” he added.

“To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement,” he continued.

“In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories,” Trump said.

“This order launches the ‘Genesis Mission’ as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century,” Trump went on to state in the order.

In a statement posted on the DOE’s website on November 20, the DOE announced an organizational realignment “designed to strengthen DOE’s ability to execute President Trump’s bold agenda to restore American energy dominance”.

“This realignment reflects the Administration’s priorities of expanding American energy production, accelerating scientific and technological leadership, and ensuring the continued safety and readiness of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile,” the DOE added.

In that statement, Wright said, “these changes will help us better execute the DOE mission of delivering affordable, reliable and secure American energy for the American people”.

