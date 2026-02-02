Trump Eyes Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he anticipated talks with Iran over a new nuclear deal in the coming days.

(Update) February 2, 2026, 10:23 PM GMT: Article updated.

US President Donald Trump said he anticipated talks with Iran over a new nuclear deal in the coming days, building on a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at averting war between the two countries.

“We have ships heading to Iran right now, big ones, biggest and the best, and we have talks going on with Iran,” Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office.

“If we can work something out that’d be great, and if we can’t, probably bad things would happen,” he continued.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the start of negotiations with Washington “within the framework of the nuclear issue,” Iran’s semi-official Fars news service reported Monday, citing a government source. Talks could include senior officials from both countries such as US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Tasnim news service said, citing a source it didn’t identify.

“We’re ready for diplomacy, but they must understand that diplomacy is not compatible with threats, intimidation or pressure,” Araghchi said on state TV. “We will remain steadfast on this path and hope to see its results soon.”

Multiple countries in the Middle East have been acting as intermediaries between Tehran and Washington, according to Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry. No time or location for an initial meeting has been set, Tasnim said, while details of what would be discussed remain unclear, such as whether the US would push for the Islamic Republic to end uranium enrichment.

Iran’s priority in new talks will be sanctions relief and Tehran is “realistic” in its approach, Baghaei said.

The developments underline the international effort to ease Middle East tensions as Trump threatens Iran with military action if it doesn’t reach an agreement to curb its nuclear program. American naval assets have been dispatched toward the region and Trump said Sunday they were “a couple of days” away, even while unspecified Gulf allies negotiate to “make a deal.”

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, partly because of the heightened diplomatic maneuvers, with Brent dropping around 4% to $66.50 a barrel. Prices are still up roughly 8.5% this year because of the still-high chances of a conflict in the oil-rich region.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned Sunday of a “regional war” if his country is attacked. Tehran has previously threatened to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases in the region, as it has in response to previous assaults.

Diplomatic Push

Trump last month threatened to strike Iran over the authorities’ deadly crackdown on protests against poor living standards, which later had spread into an uprising against Khamenei’s regime. More than 6,800 people were killed in the unrest, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported, with many thousands more cases under review.

Trump eventually backed down, before pivoting to the lack of a nuclear deal as a reason to attack. Washington and Tehran held several rounds of talks on an agreement to curb Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief last year, before Israel — later joined by the US — began airstrikes in June.

Trump has said repeatedly that Iran’s nuclear program was obliterated as a result of those attacks. However, Tehran stopped allowing international inspectors access to some sites after the conflict ended, clouding knowledge of the country’s nuclear program and its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium.

Iran has no intention of transferring enriched nuclear material to any other country, said Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy for foreign policy at the Supreme National Security Council, according to Tasnim. The country has always denied it’s interested in building nuclear weapons.

Araghchi has held talks with counterparts in Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since Friday.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed canceled a state visit to Japan that was planned for later this week due to the Iran tensions, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unidentified state officials.

The UAE government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.