Trudeau Faces Energy Battles
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party retained control of Canada’s top oil-producing province in an election Monday, setting up a series of energy-policy clashes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Smith’s UCP won 49 of 87 seats in the provincial legislature to form a majority government, defeating the left-leaning New Democratic Party. Smith, 52, became premier last fall by winning her party’s leadership after her predecessor, Jason Kenney, stepped down amid dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic.
“We have to keep powering and diversifying our amazing economy, and I want to tell every business owner and investor listening tonight — whether doing business inside or outside of Alberta — we are throwing our doors wide open for businesses, large and small,” Smith said during her victory speech.
The victory threatens to complicate Trudeau’s quest to fulfill Canada’s climate commitments. Smith has opposed a plan to make the nation’s electricity grids net zero by 2035, and she has promised to fight efforts to slash emissions from the province’s oil sands.
Trudeau’s government has pledged to limit emissions in the energy sector to meet Canada’s climate targets. His government published a plan last year that modeled a 42% cut in oil and gas sector emissions by 2030, which oil executives have said isn’t possible without slashing output.
Beyond energy, Smith has floated the ideas of pulling Alberta out of Canada’s main pension plan and replacing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with a provincial force.
The government’s first priority will be to pass a law that requires approval by referendum for any increase to personal or business taxes, Smith said.
The UCP’s 11-seat margin of victory made it the closest provincial election since Alberta became a Canadian province in 1905.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- OPEC Backs UAE COP28 Presidency
- TotalEnergies Receives 20-Year License Renewal for Nigerian Block
- Commercial Buildings Could Revolutionize UK Solar Power
- Eni Enters Deal on Powering Maritime Transport with Biofuels
- Will the World Hit Net Zero by 2050?
- Cheniere Energy Inks Long-Term LNG Deal with Korean Power Firm
- Alternative Fuels Get Pole at Japan Endurance Race
- Petrobras Expands Commercial Gas Portfolio: Report
- Trudeau Faces Energy Battles
- Shell Picks TechnipFMC for Dover Work
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Machine Learning Has Potential to Transform Oil and Gas
- Speculative Positioning in Crude Back to March Bearish Extreme
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- USA Extends Wind-Down Window for Companies with Venezuela Assets
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- China Solar Exports Grow to $52B
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- TechnipFMC Bags Exxon Deal Worth At Least $500MM
- Current Oil Price Pullback Wrapped Into Recession Fears