Troll Phase 3 Start Up Gets Go Ahead

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced that licensees in Troll Nord in the North Sea have secured consent to start up facilities and modifications associated with the Troll phase 3 project.

The licensees have invested just over $928 million (NOK 8 billion) in Troll phase 3, the NPD highlighted, adding that the plan is for the development to produce for at least 30 years. Troll phase 3 was originally scheduled to come on stream this spring, but its start-up was postponed until the autumn due to Covid-19 restrictions, the NPD pointed out.

Troll Phase 3’s plan for development and operation was approved back in December 2018. Recoverable reserves from Troll phase 3 are estimated to be about 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

“Troll is a giant on the Norwegian shelf,” the NPD’s leader of license management, Wenche Tjelta Johansen, said in an organization statement.

“The field supplies as much as seven percent of Europe’s daily demand for gas, and Troll phase 3 will help maintain a high level of production for a long time to come,” the NPD representative went on to say.

Troll was proven in 1979, and the original PDO for the field was approved in 1986. The plan was updated in 1990, in order to move the gas processing to the Kollsnes terminal, and the field came on stream in 1995. In Phase 1 of the Troll project, gas extraction from Troll Øst took place and phase 2 included oil production from Troll Vest. Troll Phase 3 will produce the gas from Troll Vest.

According to Norwegian Petroleum’s website, Equinor holds an operated 30.58385 percent stake in Troll, with Petoro holding a 56 percent interest, A/S Norske Shell holding an 8.10145 percent stake, Total E&P Norge AS holding a 3.69096 percent interest, and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS holding the remaining 1.62374 percent stake.

Norwegian Petroleum is run in cooperation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the NPD. The NPD is a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body, which was established in 1972. It reports to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

