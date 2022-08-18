Trio To Perform FEED For Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm
A consortium consisting of Technip Energies, Subsea 7, and Samkang M&T has been selected to perform FEED services on the Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm Project.
The Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm Front-End Engineering Design deal was awarded to the consortium by Corio Generation and TotalEnergies. The project is set to be located off the East Coast of South Korea. The FEED contract covers engineering for the floater, mooring, and inter-array cable in collaboration with a wind turbine supplier.
The design of the floating foundation will include Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15. With a capacity of 15 megawatts, INO15 technology is three column semi-submersible floater which is well suited for large series production.
The Gray Whale 3, aiming to develop a 504MW floating offshore wind farm some 35 to 40 miles from Onsan Port in Ulsan, is one of the three offshore wind projects with a total installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts that Corio Generation and TotalEnergies are promoting off the coast of Ulsan.
“We are glad to have been selected, together with Subsea 7 and Samkang, to perform the FEED of this important offshore wind project. While leveraging our in-house floater technology INO15 and the complementarity of strong industrial players, we are excited to contribute to building the future of the floating offshore wind in South Korea fostering the global energy transition,” Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon Free Solutions at Technip Energies, said.
“The Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm project represents an exciting opportunity for Subsea 7 and furthers our involvement in the floating wind market in South Korea. We are very pleased to have been selected as a consortium partner and are looking forward to working collaboratively with our clients and all parties involved in maximizing the wealth of knowledge, capability, and expertise we collectively bring to deliver this FEED project,” Philippe Gleize, VP of Floating Wind at Subsea 7, added.
"The floating offshore wind project is a breakthrough alternative to solving the limitations of fixed projects and requires cutting-edge technology and construction capabilities. Based on the know-how accumulated through successful offshore wind substructure projects such as Taiwan and the UK, we will secure a firm position as a global leader," Song Moo-Suk, chairman of Samkang M&T, concluded.
