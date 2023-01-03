Trio Looks To Power Energy Hubs With Offshore Wind

Neptune Energy has signed an MoU with Orsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity.

Integrated energy hubs have the potential to combine multiple energy systems, including existing oil and gas production assets, carbon storage and hydrogen production facilities. They could extend the life of producing fields and support the economic case for electrification with renewable energy, to keep carbon emissions low.

The agreement will see the companies examine the potential to supply renewable electricity from Ørsted’s Hornsea offshore windfarm projects to power future Neptune-operated hubs in the UK North Sea. Goal7 will provide project management support and technical input.

“The development of integrated energy hubs is an important part of Neptune’s strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and the use of our sold products by 2030. Neptune has submitted three applications under the recent Carbon Dioxide Appraisal and Storage Licensing Round and securing the licenses would enable us to develop future proposals for integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea.”

“In parallel, the agreement with Ørsted and Goal7 will support research into the potential use of wind-generated renewable electricity to power these hubs, which could comprise new and repurposed offshore assets and bring together hydrogen production and carbon injection facilities,” Neptune Energy’s Director of New Energy Pierre Girard said.

“The UK is a world leader in deploying offshore renewable energy and it is crucial that we use this clean technology as effectively as possible, finding new and alternative routes to market to ensure we can maximize the use of renewable power at the time it is produced. We must continue taking action to limit the damaging effects of climate change. Supporting the decarbonization of other industrial sectors and providing renewable energy to enable more sustainable carbon storage is an important consideration as the UK transitions towards a low-carbon economy.”

“As we build out the largest offshore wind zone in the world with our Hornsea projects and demand for electricity continues to increase, optimizing production of these huge offshore assets will bring even greater value to consumers and support the UK’s efforts to meet its 2050 net zero commitments,” Duncan Clark, Ørsted’s Managing Director Offshore and Country Chair UK&I, added.

The North Sea Transition Authority is due to award storage licenses early in 2023.

