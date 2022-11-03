Trio Installs Foundations For Wind Farm Offshore Normandy
Italian engineering firm Saipem, in consortium with Bouygues Travaux Publics and Boskalis (BSB), installed and ballasted the Gravity-Based Structures (GBS) foundations for the Fécamp offshore wind farm in Normandy, France.
In 2020, the BSB Consortium was awarded for the design, construction and installation works of the GBS. With a total capacity of around 500 MW, it is expected to produce the equivalent of the domestic energy consumption of around 770,000 people.
The 71 GBS, built by Saipem and Bouygues Travaux Publics, weighing approximately 5,000 tons each and measuring between 48 and 54 meters high, were installed by Saipem through its Marine Sub-contractor Heerema and are now ballasted.
Activities by Saipem and Bouygues Travaux Publics will continue with the full completion of the remaining work, the finishing and surveying works, as well as rockfill by Boskalis.
The achievement of this important milestone in the development of the Fécamp offshore wind farm represents a proof of the growing perspectives of the offshore wind market with the adoption of a renewed commercial and EPCI execution strategy for both fixed and floating installations confirming Saipem industrial focus on the energy transition and its commitment in the path towards a sustainable future.
Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering firm which operates in 70 countries around the world with 32 thousand employees from 130 different nationalities.
