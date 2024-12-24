Trio Eyes Acquisition of Heavy Oil Assets from Novacor

California-based Trio Petroleum Corp has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of a 100 percent working interest in certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd.

The assets are in the prolific Lloydminster, Saskatchewan heavy oil region of Canada. There are currently seven producing wells located on the two properties. The wells produce heavy crude oil from the McLaren/Sparky and Lloydminster formations. Novacor is the operator of these cash flow positive wells, which have current production of approximately 70 barrels per day with potential for four additional re-entry wells and two fully equipped locations to be reactivated each capable of an additional 70 barrels in total per day.

Trio said in a news release that the acquisition “could strategically position itself to expand its operations into one of North America’s most promising heavy oil basins, with upside potential for long-term production and reserve growth”.

“Since the Novacor assets are in the heavy oil area, they offer economical development and low operational costs. Market accessibility combined with a favorable regulatory process makes this area very attractive for continued and future development within these lands,” Trio added.

Trio noted that an August reserve report detailed 91,000 barrels for total proved and probable oil of the wells currently being produced. Novacor has identified further potential upside in the Sparky GP through some multi-lateral drilling opportunities.

“We are excited to acquire an initial footprint in this very lucrative oil and gas area of Canada and home to some of the largest players in the industry such as Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Rife Resources and many others who have made Heavy Oil a staple of their operation, and where numerous opportunities to acquire additional highly economic fields exist,” Trio CEO Robin Ross said.

Ross added, “Trio’s plan is to aggressively grow its footprint in the area utilizing Novacor as an operator of the assets. The initial project has the capability to rapidly double production, and we are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Novacor. Our focus remains on acquiring projects that generate immediate cash flow or offer transformative growth potential with strategic investment like the Asphalt Ridge Project in Utah. We believe that this approach aligns with our long-term vision of creating exponential value while managing risk and resources effectively”.

The stated purchase price of the acquisition is around $1.4 million (CAD 2 million), with $650,000 payable in cash and the remainder in shares of common stock of Trio. Upon execution of the LOI, Trio said it paid Novacor a good faith deposit of $65,000, which will be applied to the cash portion of the purchase price at closing.

Other than the obligations of confidentiality and exclusivity contained in the LOI, no other terms are binding until definitive acquisition documents are signed by the parties, the company stated. The definitive acquisition documents would likely contain customary representations and warranties of the parties and certain conditions to closing, including approval of the acquisition by the board of directors of each of Novacor and Trio, and a condition that Trio raises sufficient financing to complete the acquisition. If the acquisition is not completed, the LOI will terminate on February 15, 2025, unless extended by both parties.

