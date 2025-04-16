Trio Closes Acquisition of Heavy Oil Assets from Novacor

Trio Petroleum Corp. has closed its acquisition of certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd. in the prolific heavy oil region of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Trio Petroleum Corp. has closed its acquisition of certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd. in the prolific heavy oil region of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Trio said in a news release it closed on Novacor's TWP48 assets, expected to be shortly followed by the closing on Novacor’s TWP47 assets. The purchase price was $650,000 in cash paid in two tranches and 526,536 shares of common stock of Trio.

The acquisition “could strategically position the company to expand its operations into one of North America’s most promising heavy oil basins, with upside potential for long term production and reserve growth,” Trio said, adding that “market accessibility combined with a favorable regulatory process makes this area very attractive for continued and future development within these lands”.

There are currently seven producing wells located on the two properties. The wells produce heavy crude oil from the McLaren/Sparky and Lloydminster formations. The wells have current production of approximately 70 barrels per day with potential for four additional re-entry wells and two fully equipped locations to be reactivated each capable of an additional 70 barrels in total per day.

Trio said an August 2024 reserve report details 91.5 million barrels of total proved and probable oil from the wells currently being produced. Novacor has identified further potential upside in the Sparky GP through some multilateral drill opportunities, according to the release.

Novacor will continue as operator of the assets Trio is acquiring. While market volatility is inherent in the energy sector, Novacor's strategic focus on operational efficiency and low lift costs provides a significant buffer against downward price pressures, Trio said.

Trio CEO Robin Ross said, "Novacor has always prioritized operational excellence and fiscal responsibility as their low lift costs are a testament to this commitment and will provide us with a significant advantage in the current market. While we are mindful of global economic trends and their potential influence on commodity prices, our fundamental strength moving forward will be in our ability to produce oil economically”.

“We are excited to acquire an initial footprint in this very lucrative oil and gas area of Canada and home to some of the largest players in the industry such as Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Rife Resources and many others who have made Heavy Oil a staple of their operation, and where numerous opportunities to acquire additional highly economic fields exist. Trio’s relationship with Novacor is very important, because Novacor has a long history of oil and gas development in the area. Trio’s plan is to aggressively grow its footprint in the area utilizing Novacor as an operator of the assets. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Novacor. We will continue to seek opportunities for strategic growth and optimization with Novacor’s operational efficiencies and are confident to deliver consistent value to our shareholders through a disciplined approach to operations and cost management,” Ross continued.

Ross added, "Our focus remains on acquiring projects that generate immediate cash flow or offer transformative growth potential with strategic investment. We believe that this approach aligns with our long-term vision of creating exponential value while managing risk and resources effectively”.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com