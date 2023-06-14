Trinity's Buenos Ayres Block Bid Successful

Trinity Exploration & Production has revealed that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) informed the company that its application for the Buenos Ayres block, offered in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore competitive bid round, has been successful.

The MEEI has invited Trinity to enter into discussions for the grant of an Exploration and Production (Public Petroleum Rights) License for the Buenos Ayres block, Trinity revealed.

“Trinity is very pleased to have been successful in our bid for the Buenos Ayres block – we believe it is a second important catalyst in quick succession following commencement of the Jacobin well. It is a cornerstone of Trinity’s refreshed strategy and focus to leverage our competitive advantage in the Palo Seco area,” Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity, said.

“Our investment in purchasing the North West District 3D seismic dataset and resultant exhaustive subsurface work has provided Trinity with an unparalleled understanding of the trapping mechanisms in the Palo Seco area. Our review of the 3D seismic over Buenos Ayres block, utilizing our in-house knowledge, has highlighted multiple prospects at a variety of levels in this virgin block,” Bridglalsingh added.

He further noted that the Buenos Ayres block is highly unusual being a relatively undrilled block in what is a very mature basin setting.

“As this is proposed to be an Exploration and Production License we expect better commercial and stronger legal terms than our existing onshore sub-licenses, we are planning to fast track the first exploration well on Buenos Ayres within the next 12-18 months, subject to acquiring environmental approvals,” he said.

Bridglalsingh further added that the company’s Jacobin well, targeting a deep Miocene Play objective in the Palo Seco area, will be invaluable in collecting data to further refine the geological model, with a direct bearing on Buenos Ayres.

“Our strong commitment to Buenos Ayres demonstrates our intention to rapidly exploit our competitive edge onshore Trinidad with opportunities material for Trinity and where initial drilling success can quickly be followed by a move to production operations,” he said.

The company started drilling the Jacobin well mid-May targeting a total depth of 9,800 feet, which will make Jacobin the deepest onshore oil well drilled in the Palo Seco area in over a decade.

“Following positive fiscal changes last year, the success of this licensing round demonstrates that the Government is focused on stimulating the energy sector which we expect will continue to provide additional growth opportunities for Trinity,” Bridglalsingh concluded.

Trinity expects to be operator of the Buenos Ayres block with an 85 percent interest. Heritage Petroleum Company, the state-owned oil company, will have a 15 percent working interest (carried by Trinity through the exploration phase).

The block covers an area of approximately 41 square kilometers (15.8 square miles) and is located immediately to the west of Trinity’s existing producing Palo Seco Blocks WD-5/6, WD-2 and PS-4. The work program consists of four exploration wells and technical studies over the six-year initial license period.

Buenos Ayres contains multiple stacked target reservoirs of the Lower Forest, Upper Cruse and Lower Cruse which are the most productive reservoirs in the Southern Basin in Trinidad. These reservoirs have produced in excess of a quarter of a billion barrels of oil to date.

