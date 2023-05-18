Trinity Spuds Jacobin Onshore Well

Trinidad and Tobago-focused E&P company Trinity Exploration & Production has started drilling the deep Jacobin prospect.

Located in Trinity’s Palo Seco Lease Operatorship area, the Jacobin well has been designed to test an extensive and lightly drilled Miocene age deeper turbidite play mapped across the prolific southern onshore basin and will provide the company with critical new data on this extensive play and the wider Palo Seco acreage, Trinity noted.

The company has a 100 percent interest in the Palo Seco area sub-licenses where nine deeper prospects have already been mapped.

According to Trinity, the well is targeting a structural prospect defined on 3D seismic, with target reservoirs in the Lower Cruse formation. It is targeting a total depth of 9,800 feet, which will make Jacobin the deepest onshore oil well drilled in the Palo Seco area in over a decade, the company highlighted.

The target volume of resources to be exploited is significant and highly material for Trinity, with a mean oil-in-place volume of 5.7 million barrels and an upside (P10) case of over 10 million barrels-in-place, the company said.

Trinity noted in a statement that the well was spudded on Monday, May 15, and is currently drilling ahead. The company anticipates the well should reach the primary target zones within thirty-five days before an extensive program of data collection will be initiated.

Rigzone reported in January that Trinity would be spudding the Jacobin well in the second quarter of 2023. In late March, the company put out an operational update in which it claimed that it would start drilling in late April, but Trinity was not able to start work by that time.

The company added that the data collected during the drilling of Jacobin will be invaluable in the further evaluation of Trinity’s portfolio of eight other Miocene ‘Hummingbird’ prospects mapped within its existing acreage, including Emerald and Woodstar, and other prospects mapped on the Buenos Ayres Block.

“Jacobin is a significant well and potential growth catalyst for Trinity. Jacobin is targeting virgin-pressured reservoirs with higher initial production rates than conventional wells and offers Trinity the potential for reduced payback cycle times and a meaningful production increase,” Jeremy Bridglalsingh, CEO of Trinity, said.

“The focus on this new Miocene play, with Jacobin being the first well, demonstrates our real intent to rapidly exploit our competitive edge onshore Trinidad where we can immediately progress from the drilling phase to production,” he added.

“More importantly, we plan to acquire geological data from the well which will enable us to calibrate the prospectivity across the area following our 2020 purchase and subsequent interpretation and mapping of the Palo Seco NWD 3D seismic dataset,” he continued.

“A successful well would unlock both the development of the Jacobin prospect itself and follow-on drill-ready prospects and mapped leads across our core onshore acreage including Emerald and Woodstar,” Bridglalsingh concluded.

