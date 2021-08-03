Trinity Exploration Chairman Hospitalized

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (AIM: TRIN) has announced that Bruce Dingwall, the company's executive chairman, has been hospitalized due to a serious health incident.

Dingwall remains in a stable condition, but continues to undergo clinical assessments, the company noted in a statement posted on its website. Trinity Exploration & Production said its board had appointed Nicholas Clayton, a senior independent non-executive director, as the company’s interim non-executive chairman during Dingwall’s period of absence from the business.

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Trinity Exploration & Production’s managing director, will continue to lead the executive management team, which was recently expanded to include Denva Seepersad as the finance director and Ryan Ramsook as the executive manager of sub-surface, the company highlighted.

“The board’s thoughts are with Bruce and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery,” Clayton said in a company statement.

“Trinity has built a solid operational platform in recent years and the group continues to be extremely well placed to pursue multiple growth opportunities,” he added.

Dingwall, who has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, founded Trinity Exploration & Production in 2005, with the acquisition of Venture Production plc’s Trinidadian assets, and has acted as the company’s executive chairman since February 2013. He founded Venture Production in 1997 around the central strategy of assisting major operators in releasing value from assets that were, to them, no longer material. Venture was sold to Centrica for over $2 billion following a hostile takeover.

Dingwall is a geologist who studied at Aberdeen University. He began his career with Exxon as a geophysicist in the North Sea before moving to London and Scottish Marine Oil, where he held numerous senior management roles in its South-East Asian operations.

Trinity Exploration & Production describes itself as an independent exploration and production company focused on Trinidad and Tobago. The company currently has nine operating licenses in the country, according to its website.

