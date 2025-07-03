Trinidad Aims to Boost Gas Output with BP, Woodside Projects

Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal sees strong potential in the country's waters at a time when auditors said more gas output must be added to satisfy demand.

Trinidad and Tobago is working to reverse a major slump in gas production and revive a key export industry in the Caribbean nation to boost its economic growth.

During the opening of the Society of Petroleum Engineers 2025 Mature Basin Energy Symposium Tuesday, Moonilal said Woodside Energy’s Calypso offshore project is expected to add 700 million standard cubic feet per day to domestic gas production.

“The current and upcoming gas projects will, however, only provide relief in the short to medium term,” he added.

Calypso, with reserves of 3.5 trillion cubic feet, is “one of the main projects we would be seeking to accelerate,” Moonilal told Bloomberg in an interview on June 27.

Trinidad and Tobago has seen a 33 percent drop in gas output since 2015. The need to ramp up production comes as the country aims to fill a supply gap and deals with a crippling shortage of foreign exchange.

Natural gas reserves auditors DeGoyler and MacNaughton estimated in its latest report that 58.25 trillion cubic feet of prospective resources were offshore at the end of 2023. The country’s gas production has been declining, and it produced 3.8 billion cubic feet in 2015, Moonilal said. Trinidad and Tobago produced around 2.5 billion cubic feet in the first quarter of 2025, 46 percent of which is exported as liquefied natural gas, the energy minister told Bloomberg Wednesday.

The auditors advised the country to fast track gas projects and exploration efforts to “convert prospective resources into reserves and contingent resources, to meet gas demand,” he added.

Several projects from BP’s subsidiary in Trinidad and Tobago are planned with the oil and gas major set to add 439 million standard cubic feet of output from 2028 to 2029, the energy minister said.

In April, the company’s Cypre Phase 1 development came online with a peak production of 350 million standard cubic feet per day. This was followed by the delivery of first gas in May from the Mento field, a joint-venture between BP and EOG Resources. Another BP-EOG venture is poised to produce 600 million standard cubic feet over the next three years.

The UK’s Perenco SA analyzed subsurface data from the Onyx field, and the nation’s government would be willing to offer incentives to bring production online as soon as possible, Moonilal said.

By 2027, Shell is expected to begin producing 107 million standard cubic feet from its Aphrodite project and more than 600 million cubic feet from Manatee.