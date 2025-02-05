TriMas Completes Arrow Engine Sale

The sale marks the end of TriMas' direct presence in the oil and gas market.

TriMas Corp., a Michigan-based manufacturer of engineered products, has completed the sale of its Arrow Engine business to IES Infrastructure Solutions LLC, a division of IES Holdings Inc. TriMas confirmed in a media release that the sale marks the end of its direct presence in the oil and gas market.

“Founded in 1955, Arrow Engine was a legacy TriMas business and part of the TriMas portfolio for several decades”, Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We are pleased to place this business with IES Infrastructure Solutions, the right partner to take Arrow Engine to the next level. This move is another important step in optimizing TriMas’ business portfolio”.

Arrow Engine supplies natural gas engines commonly used in remote applications, including oil field pump jacks and compressors. These engines and replacement parts are designed for use in oil and natural gas production, as well as other industrial sectors. Arrow Engine distributes its products globally, with a primary focus on the United States and Canada, according to TriMas.

Arrow Engine manufactures its engine line and offers a wide array of spare parts for various industrial engines, even those not produced by Arrow Engine, TriMas said.

With estimated 2024 revenues of approximately $20 million, Arrow Engine will operate within IES' Infrastructure Solutions segment and retain its existing brand name, TriMas said.

“We remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition to IES Infrastructure Solutions while continuing to deliver the highest level of service to Arrow Engine’s customers”, said Amato.

TriMas selected Holland & Knight as its outside legal counsel, while Woodward Park Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and led the sale process.

The company added that as a result of the sale, the Specialty Products business will include only Norris Cylinder’s financial performance in 2025, with just one month of Arrow Engine’s results as the sale closed on January 31, 2025.

