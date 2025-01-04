Trillion Advances Well Optimization Program at SASB Gas Field in Türkiye

Trillion Energy International Inc has continued the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November.

The company said in a media release that this week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters (9,839 feet) of 2 3/8 tubing will be run. Trillion said it holds a 49 percent interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development, and a 19.6 percent (except three wells with 9.8 percent) interest in the Cendere oil field.

After completing Alapli-2, the crane barge will move the snubbing unit to the East Ayazli tripod where 2,888 meters (9475 feet) of 2 3/8 VS tubing will be run in the Bayhanli-2 well, it said.

Trillion said it will employ three sets of rupture discs in each well to provide buoyancy for the tubing within the horizontal well sections during installation. These discs will then be ruptured. Following the safe deployment of the VS string, the crane barge and snubbing crew will be demobilized, and nitrogen stimulation will commence. Trillion notes that nitrogen lifting has recently demonstrated its effectiveness in initiating gas well production.

The whole operation is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks, weather permitting, the company said. Trillion added that together with its technical advisors it will continue working onsite to optimize production. Gas lift compressors are currently being sized for various wells, the first being South Akcakoca.

At the start of December 2024, Trillion said it installed 2 3/8-inch V tubing in four existing wells, including three extended-reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform within Turkey's SASB Gas Field. This operation aims to mitigate water loading, boost production, and improve overall well recovery. The new tubing allows for sustained production at lower wellhead pressures. Following installation, the Guluc-2 and West Akcakoca-1 wells have resumed production with promising results, demonstrating the program's early success in improving well performance, Trillion said. These wells had previously faced downtime due to water loading with the original 4 1/2-inch tubing. The Akcakoca-3 well is also showing reduced daily water production, it said.

