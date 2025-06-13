Trigon Approves 2.5-MMtpa LPG Export Facility in Prince Rupert, BC

Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. has made an FID (final investment decision) to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) export facility in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa).

The bulk commodity export terminal operator expects the CAD 750-million ($549.88 million) project to start operation late 2029, subject to regulatory approvals.

Trigon chief executive Rob Booker said in an online statement, “We’ve come to the table with investment dollars and now we need the federal government to expedite this shovel-ready project that is clearly in the national interest”.

The company, partly owned by the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation, said, “The new infrastructure addresses a pressing need for Canadian energy producers who have faced significant challenges accessing export markets due to capacity constraints at existing Prince Rupert facilities, and broader impediments arising from the current western Canadian export monopoly”.

“Trigon’s open-access model will provide much-needed competition and flexibility, as an expansion of Canada’s export capabilities rather than a reallocation of existing capacity”, Trigon added.

“Strong international demand for Canadian LPG has been confirmed through robust off-take discussions with key partners in Japan, South Korea, and India, demonstrating the global appetite for reliable energy supplies from Canada”.

Jumpei Yamamoto, an executive at Japan’s Astomos Energy Corp., said, “Japan has been increasing LPG import from Canada, achieving stable import volume of two million tonnes in 2024. We welcome the expansion of competitive LPG exports from Canada, contributing to the stable energy supply for Japan”.

Trigon said it has already prepared rail access to the site and that berth loading facilities are ready for integration. Long-lead items for procurement have also been identified.

Lax Kw’alaams Chief Councilor Garry Reece said, “This is about bringing long-term benefits to our people, our land, and future generations, and is the next chapter of development in Prince Rupert. It reflects what’s possible when communities and Nations are true partners who are meaningfully involved from the beginning”.

Metlakatla First Nation Chief Robert Nelson said, “We know Trigon will continue to engage with our community and others to ensure this project aligns with the interests and priorities of the Indigenous People within our region”.

Trigon said the Alberta government also backs the project.

